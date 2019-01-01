No Billiat? No problem! Kaizer Chiefs have a big-name player in Nurkovic

Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro and the Serbian marksman proved just why the team shouldn't rely heavily on Billiat going forward

When the season started, very few people actually believed could play and win matches without Khama Billiat.

This is a player who scored 14 goals across all competitions for Amakhosi last season, and Ernst Middendorp was expected to build his team around him this season.

While his contribution to where the club is right cannot be underestimated, the truth is that Chiefs no longer rely heavily on the Zimbabwean talisman as in the previous season.

Amakhosi struggled on a number of occasions when Billiat wasn't in the starting line-up last season, but things are different this season because Middendorp has laid a solid foundation that allows any player to come in and do the job for the team.

In Billiat's absence, Chiefs looked disjointed and ran out of ideas whenever they reached the final third, and the obvious choice was definitely Dumisani Zuma who has raised his hand several times for Middendorp to include him in the starting line-up.

Middendorp decided it was best to rest Billiat for this encounter and this was an uproar from a section of Amakhosi fans who felt the coach was undermining Bloemfontein - and at 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, these fans would have felt they were right by slamming the coach's decision - but at 4-3 and 5-3, the 60-year-old would have been relieved that his game plan worked as his side walked away with maximum points to restore their 10-point lead at the top of the table.

How the German mentor continues to play Zuma as an impact player even after scoring a brace against last month is what surprises the majority of Amakhosi fans.

Middendorp clearly has his own ideas, even with his star players out injured or suspended ahead of tough matches.

What is evident is there are three more players who are key to how Chiefs play in the final third - Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic.

The trio has done so much for Chiefs this season with Manyama the instigator from a deeper role and both Castro and Nurkovic providing the goals for the team.

Against , Chiefs, at one stage, looked dead and buried, especially after their continued collapse in the first half.

Conceding three goals - goal after goal between the 14th and 35th minute - exposed Amakhosi's defensive woes but the three musketeers - Manyama, Castro and Nurkovic - proved just how good they are and laid bare their understanding as partners upfront.

Nobody had expected Nurkovic to have so much of an impact in such a short period of time in the , but his brace against Stellenbosch FC and Saturday's hat-trick against Bloemfontein Celtic vindicated Middendorp and put the Serbian marksman on the map. He's actually the main man at Chiefs and not Billiat.

Nurkovic is currently leading the goalscoring charts in the PSL with eight strikes, and none of those goals has come from the penalty spot - this means the 27-year-old knows how to position himself and put the ball into the back of the net without being given chances on a silver platter.

He has sweated for every goal he's scored thus far, and this is was sets him apart from the rest of the strikers in the league.

Article continues below

Nurkovic is playing a similar role Billiat did in his first season but unlike with the former Sundowns star, his goals have come in crucial matches when Chiefs needed them the most.

Should the understanding between Manyama, Castro and Nurkovic continue for the next 10 to 12 league games then there is no denying Chiefs stand a good chance of finishing with a major trophy this season.

Middendorp's strategy to rest Billiat will certainly pay-off when the going gets tougher in the second half of the season - and it would be up to the 30-year-old attacker to lift his game to the standard set by Nurkovic, Manyama and Castro.