No Bafana Bafana squad can match what we achieved at 2021 Cosafa Cup - AmaZulu's Mothwa
AmaZulu FC star Veli Mothwa believes it is impossible for South Africa to emulate what they achieved at the 2021 Cosafa Cup.
The experienced goalkeeper was an integral part of the Bafana Bafana side which won last year's regional tournament in Gqeberha as the team captain.
Editors' Picks
- Orlando Pirates put Hlatshwayo under pressure and it led to struggles - Sangweni
- What we learned from Man Utd's rout of Liverpool: From Darwin's debut to Sancho's statement of intent
- Kaizer Chiefs' Sithebe explains why he thinks trophy drought will finally end
- Ultimate Liverpool dream team - Gerrard, Salah & Dalglish but no Suarez or Mane!
Mothwa pointed out that the hunger they showed made them different from the other Bafana squads which have been selected for the Cosafa tournament in the past.
"The difference between us and the other Bafana squads is that were hungry to play for the national team. You could see that this was a different Bafana team," Mothwa told GOAL.
"That is what you could see every time we were playing. We won our games and we never conceded a single goal in the entire tournament, and that shows character.
"We were a different Bafana side. Even though it is just the Cosafa Cup, being in the national team and winning a trophy meant a lot for us."
Under Mothwa's leadership, Bafana won the tournament without conceding a single goal and he was the hero during the penalty shoot win over Senegal in the final.
"I was not there in the previous Bafana squads, but with the hunger that we had for Cosafa last year, I don't think any squad that will be called up for the tournament will do what we did last year.
"The difference is the hunger, the determination, the respect for the game and the respect for the national team badge is the one that made us achieve what we achieved last year."
Bafana's interim coach Helman Mkhalele has selected a youth side for this year's Cosafa Cup and the team is scheduled to face Mozambique in Durban on Wednesday evening.
Mothwa: No Bafana team can emulate us
Can Mkhalele lead the current Bafana side to 2022 Cosafa Cup triumph without conceding a goal?