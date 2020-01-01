No arrangement to join Kaizer Chiefs when transfer ban expires - Hlanti

The 30-year-old left-back briefly trained with Amakhosi but was later on released after the club lost its transfer ban appeal at CAS

Swallows FC defender Sifiso Hlanti says there has never been any arrangement that he will join when they are able to sign players again.

The former man was training with Chiefs until recently when their transfer ban appeal was dismissed by the Court of Sport for Arbitration (CAS).

There was speculation that Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt gave Hlanti a training base at Naturena in anticipation of the lifting of the transfer sanctions and was keen to sign the player.

But Hlanti has since joined Swallows on a two-year deal with the option to extend by a further year.

“Coach Gavin gave me a mandate to say, ‘you know what boy, what’s best for you than staying home is you need to keep yourself fit.’ There was nothing confidential. For me and coach Gavin I think we have a good relationship in terms of any aspect in the game of football,” Hlanti told SAFM.

“We come a long way so training with Chiefs was just to keep fit and to try and do what I can do best without sitting at home doing nothing. So I chose to go and train. No, there is no arrangement [that I will sign Chiefs when they are able to sign players again]. What people are saying are just rumours.”

Hlanti spent four-and-half seasons playing under Hunt at Bidvest Wits and his training with Chiefs heightened speculation that he was about to join Amakhosi, subject to a favourable judgement from CAS.

After missing what appeared to be a golden opportunity to reunite with Hunt, Hlanti says he has no hard feelings.

“No it was not hard [to leave Chiefs and join Swallows] because there was nothing confidential. I was just training with the team to keep my level of fitness high. Just sitting at home doing nothing was not worth it. There was no hard feelings when I left Chiefs,” said Hlanti.

“Anything can happen in football. I might say I’m gone for good, of which I think my performance might put me in a good space where I might sign somewhere else besides Cheifs.

“Gavin is a good person besides the fact that he is a coach. For me he is a good person because he plays the role of a father figure to any of his players so that’s what matters most. Coming onto the field of play, he wants to see his team delivering all the time, putting effort to win games. He has a winning mentality.”

During his training stint at Naturena, Hlanti was joined by his former Wits teammates Phathutshedzo Nange and goalkeeper Brandon Peterson who were also released to look for new clubs.

Nange has seen joined Stellenbosch while Peterson is yet to find a new home.