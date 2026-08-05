The name of Frenchman Kevin Lamour has shot to the forefront of events, after he publicly came out against the project of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, despite holding one of the highest executive positions within the organisation.

Regarded as one of the most prominent administrators in European and world football, Lamour has spent around 20 years within the corridors of football bodies. He's known for his highly discreet personality and his constant avoidance of the spotlight, according to the French newspaper"L'Equipe".

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Who is Kevin Lamour?

Born in the French city of Brest in 1980, Lamour is 45 years old and grew up in the town of Guipavas in the region of Brittany.

His connection with football goes back to his father, Jean-Louis Lamour, who worked as a goalkeeper and coach for Plabennec club before moving into policing, then taking charge of security for the French national team.

Few figures in football keep as low a profile. Lamour has no accounts on social media, and he hasn't given a single press interview since 2009. That one interview, the only one of his life, came with the regional newspaper "Le Telegramme", in response to his grandfather's wish.

Professional career

Lamour began his career within football institutions in 2006, joining the campaign team of Michel Platini for the presidency of UEFA, where he worked as an unpaid trainee.

Platini's election victory earned him the role of director of his office, before he became assistant secretary general of UEFA from 2007, based at the union's headquarters in the Swiss city of Nyon. During that period, he worked closely with Gianni Infantino, then UEFA's secretary general.

On 1 November 2024, Lamour moved to FIFA to take up the position of chief operating officer, becoming the third man in the union's administrative structure, behind President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

His remit at FIFA runs wide. It covers relations with national federations, plus financial, legal, human resources, communications and technology affairs.

His position on Infantino

On 31 July, Lamour took an unprecedented stance, criticising Gianni Infantino's project relating to the sale of stakes in the World Cup tournament, which was ultimately aborted.

Lamour said: "This is the project of just one person... indeed, the time has come for football's political leaders to ask the right questions, and take the right decisions".

He continued: "FIFA's employees have been deceived, and they deserve better than contempt and intimidation. And if that means I will lose my job, so be it. I will understand and respect this decision. At least I will sleep with a clear conscience tonight".

Football circles hold the French official in high regard. A number of his former colleagues, among them Andriy Shevchenko, Lise Klaveness and Theodore Theodoridis, described him as "a rare person in the world of football", combining firmness and diplomacy, and always preferring to work behind the scenes away from the spotlight.