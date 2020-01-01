Nkosi on Onyango elbow incident: He could have cost Mamelodi Sundowns

Golden Arrows gave Masandawana a real run for their money on Saturday and could have claimed victory had they been more clinical with their chances

goalkeeper Denis Onyango was fortunate not to concede a penalty during Saturday's 1-1 draw with at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban, according to former midfielder Siyabonga Nkosi.

Arrows more than matched their more illustrious opponents and enjoyed the better opportunities to potentially convert one into three points.

The KwaZulu-Natal side also had a couple of penalty appeals turned down.

More teams

In a 71st minute incident, the ball was deflected onto the hand of Downs defender Ricardo Nascimento.

But because he had no time to move out of the way and also because he never raised his arm towards the ball, it seemed like the right call from referee Jelly Chavani.

"His hand was in a natural position, and I felt there was nothing he could have done to avoid it," SuperSport TV analyst Nkosi elaborated.

However, in another incident with about five minutes of regulation time to play, Onyango came charging off his line to gather an aerial ball into the box.

He caught the ball comfortably with both hands, but then as replays clearly showed, he raised his elbow into the face of Arrows defender Mathome Mathiane.

During a lengthy stop while Mathiane received treatment, referee Chavani consulted with the fourth official but then took no further action.

As Nkosi pointed out, the Ugandan international was fortunate not to get booked or even sent off, not to mention conceding a penalty which could have resulted in Abafana bes'Thende winning the match.

"For Onyango, and the kind of experience he has - he could have cost the team there," the former Amakhosi man said.

"That was very naughty. Very cynical. He has the control of the ball, but then the man is not even trying to challenge him and then he knocks him.

Article continues below

"The referee, or at least the assistant referee, should have spotted that and given a decision against that. And a caution," Nkosi concluded.

Fellow analyst and former Banyana Banyana striker Amanda Dlamini meanwhile questioned the consistency of match officials.

“For me it's the lack of consistency, we saw midweek, versus Chippa, there was an elbow (from Sandile Mthethwa, which did not seem obviously deliberate) on Deon Hotto and there was a straight red,” Dlamini said. “The question with Onyango is that it's dangerous play.”