Nkosi: Kaizer Chiefs have a new problem area

The ex-Bafana playmaker was speaking in his capacity as a SuperSport TV presenter following the Glamour Boys' 2-1 win over Baroka FC on Wednesday

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyabonga Nkosi says he's not convinced by the Amakhosi central defensive pairing.

Having gone 2-0 up after 27 minutes at FNB Stadium, Chiefs squandered what felt like an avalanche of chances to add to their tally and had to endure a nervy last half hour of the game after Denwin Farmer had pulled a goal back for Baroka in the 59th minute.

And with the increased pressure which Amakhosi came under as Bakgaga rallied for a way back into the game, cracks started appearing in the hosts' defence. On one occasion for example, an anxious back-pass from Erick Mathoho nearly led to a goal.

"It outlines the problems Chiefs have in defence that we spoke about," Nkosi said.

"Yes they won, yes they scored the two goals, but they conceded one and there's still a concern when it comes to their defence and there's still a lot of work to be done."

Nkosi feels it's time for Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter to give some of the new central defensive signings such as Austin Dube and Njabulo Ngcobo, more game-time.

"I personally feel there has to be changes there, new personnel being tried out in that position. I was happy to see Dube coming on as well. Ngcobo is also an option that could be used later on. But I think he deserves an opportunity. Because especially the central pairing, not convincing."

Playing in the centre of defence for Chiefs against Baroka were Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso, who scored a well-taken header for his side's second goal.

Mathoho has been error-prone at times over the past few seasons, he’s left flat-footed on occasion by nippy attackers and has also been found wanting on aerial balls into the box.

The two full-backs, Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Blom, both provided assists from crosses.

Recently another SuperSport TV analyst, former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs defender Jimmy Tau, highlighted what he believes was an issue in the centre of midfield with a lack of creativity.

Baxter kept the same two players – Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange, in the engine room for the Baroka game.

Where he did make a change was by replacing Kgaogelo Sekgota with Keagan Dolly. The latter had a blinder and was behind everything good Chiefs did, being named Man-of-the-Match.