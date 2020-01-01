Nkosi: Kaizer Chiefs’ defensive frailties were exposed

The Glamour Boys gifted Black Leopards two easy goals via careless defending from several members of a very experienced back-line

Former midfielder Siyabonga Nkosi highlighted concerning issues in the Amakhosi defence following their 2-2 draw against Black in a league match at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Soweto giants looked off the pace in the opening stanza and while Leopards took a 2-0 lead into the break, it could even have been more if they had taken some of the other chances they created, or if Rodney Ramagalela’s goal had not been ruled for off-side.

The first Leopards goal, scored by Ovidy Karuru, came via a gift from Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune, whose wayward pass allowed the former Amakhosi player to score in an empty net after 11 minutes.

The second goal, a Karuru header in the 22nd minute, was again the result of poor defending as no one picked up the goalscorer, nor closed down the cross from out on the Leopards right-hand flank.

While Daniel Cardoso seemed to be more or less be picking up one Leopards attacker, Eric Mathoho and Kgotso Moleko failed to get anywhere near Karuru.

“It’s been made easy (for Leopards) by some poor defending. It’s too loose, no pressing on the ball, Leopards can just do whatever they want,” said Nkosi in his capacity as a SuperSport TV analyst.

“Also when the ball is being played into the box – where’s the awareness, where’s the communication between the players that are there in the box? To be able to track players. To make sure you neutralise the players that are being targeted inside the box.

“Because what’s the whole point of being there, if you are not going to be able to neutralise the attack? It’s too easy,” added the former Bafana Bafana and Chiefs playmaker.

As Nkosi underlined, it was surprising to see such a lack of communication in an Amakhosi defence, which against Leopards was comprised of very experienced players.

“There’s an ocean of space there, and it shouldn’t be happening, especially from players of Mathoho’s experience, also Cardoso,” he said.

“Even Moleko, because he could have communicated or recognised the danger and go and try and avert it himself."