Nketiah ready for more Arsenal first team opportunities after FA Cup performance

The Anglo-Ghanaian forward believes he can now take on more responsibilities with the Gunners after starring against the Cherries

Eddie Nketiah has described his delight at being involved with the first team after scoring in the 2-1 fourth round win at Bournemouth on Monday night.

The 20-year old spent the first half of the season on loan at , but was recalled due to injuries and suspensions to players holding back coach Mikel Arteta's decision to loan him out again.

It was his first goal in a Gunners shirt since the 3-1 victory at on the final day of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

"The boss was really happy with me in what he saw," Nketiah told the media after the game.

"Obviously you want to play for Arsenal it's my dream to play for Arsenal, so I'm grateful for this opportunity.

"I'm just happy to be back and get back out there."

Anyone call for a goal? Big performance by the team to secure a place in the next round. God is good! 📞⚽️🙏🏾 #EN30 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ImC0tVUJND — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 27, 2020

Prior to kick-off, former Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown asserted that Nketiah is clearly for the future and will get his opportunities under Arteta.

“It is very obvious that Arteta is giving them freedom to play, giving them opportunities," Keown told BT Sport.

“This young man is coming back from Leeds where he scored [five] goals. He’s a really good mover off the ball, good movement. He’s scored goals for the under-21s.

“He’s got a massive future and they’re getting chances now under Arteta. He’s going with the youth and there’s an energy to this Arsenal team now.”

Arsenal will face Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the fifth round on March 5.