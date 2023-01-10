Nketiah is a great finisher for Arsenal after his double against Oxford United - Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Eddie Nketiah has grabbed the chance to start for Arsenal with both hands after his double in the 3-0 win against Oxford United.

Nketiah has started four straight matches and scored four goals

He was on target as Arsenal defeated Oxford in the FA Cup

Arteta is impressed with Nketiah's display for Arsenal so far

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Nketiah produced another superb display as the Gunners strolled past Oxford United in the FA Cup third-round fixture at Kassam Stadium.

Egypt international Mohamed Elneny broke the deadlock in the second half, before the Ghanaian prospect notched two quick goals in the space of six minutes to seal their passage to the next stage where they will face Manchester City.

However, what impressed Arteta the most is the display of Nketiah, who is getting the nod in place of Gabriel Jesus, who picked up an injury while playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He [Nketiah] showed great composure. He is a great finisher and the timing of his runs as well," Arteta said as quoted by the club's official website.

"The decision making to wait until the last moment shows his quality. It's not only that - his understanding, his work rate I think is getting better and better. And I'm really happy with him.

"Obviously, he's been waiting for this moment. He's been patient and he's had the right mindset to prepare himself for this moment. And that's why I think he looks ready and is performing the way he's performing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nketiah has now scored four goals from the last four starts in all competitions. His first goal came in the 3-1 Premier League victory against West Ham United and then in the 4-2 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He was not on target as Newcastle United frustrated Arsenal to a 0-0 league draw but he recovered to score two against Oxford. Last season, Nketiah made 21 league appearances for the Gunners, scored five goals, and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH? He will hope to be at his best form and help Arsenal defeat their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a vital league fixture on Sunday.