Nketiah and Barkhuizen score as Leeds United draw at Preston North End

The Anglo-Ghanaian came off the bench to find the back of the net, but it was only good for a share of the spoils

Eddie Nketiah scored his third Championship goal of the season as drew with at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t going to be an easy tie for the Whites as Alex Neil’s side were just four points ahead of them, and it was the hosts that took the lead in the 74th minute courtesy of potential South African player Tom Barkhuizen.

With defeat staring in the eyes of Leeds, Nketiah was thrown in for Patrick Bamford in the 77th minute and he equalised three minutes from time with a powerful header after connecting with Jack Harrison’s brilliantly-drilled cross.

It was the 20-year old Anglo-Ghanaian’s major contribution in his 10-minute cameo, and the result leaves the Yorkshire outfit in second place, two points behind Semi Ajayi’s West Bromwich Albion, who also shared the spoils with Barnsley.

Article continues below

There has been an outcry from Leeds fans who have criticised Bielsa for failing to give Nketiah a start in the Championship this season despite his flashes of brilliance, which seemingly is better than regular starting striker Bamford.

Never give up! Hard fought point. Thanks to the travelling fans 👊🏾📞⚽️ @LUFC pic.twitter.com/X6xHlcOhhB — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) October 22, 2019

The same concerns are shared by fans who see him having a future in the Gunners senior squad and want him to get enough minutes on loan for his development.

Coming up next is another tough Championship trip for Bielsa’s men as they tackle third-placed at Hillsborough in Saturday’s early kick-off.