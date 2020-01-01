Nkanyiso Zungu: Orlando Pirates sign Stellenbosch FC dribbling wizard

The 23-year-old left-footed player has joined the Buccaneers in a surprise deal which the club pulled off on transfer deadline day

have announced the signing of Nkanyiso Zungu from Stellenbosch FC.

The surprise deal was confirmed by the Sea Robbers on the transfer deadline day on Friday.

Zungu is a box-to-box player who is also able to play as a winger and said he is happy to join the Buccaneers.

He has penned a three-year deal with the Buccaneers.

"I'm happy to be here and I look forward to a successful stay at the club," Zungu told the Bucs website.

Zungu, 23, broke into the professional ranks in 2015 after being promoted to the first team from their youth development.

He also played for Jomo Cosmos in the National First Division before Usuthu sold him to Stellenbosch FC in 2018.

Zungu has been one of the league's entertaining players this season with his silky touches from the middle of the park.

He featured 17 times across all competitions for the Western Cape-based side this season and grabbed a single assist.

The left-footed player will be expected to compete with the likes of Musa Nyatama, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Luvuyo Memela for a place in Josef Zinnbauer's starting line-up.

Zungu didn't make Steve Barker's team in their last three league games which Stellenbosch won.