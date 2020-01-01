Nkanyiso Zungu a breath of fresh air in Orlando Pirates' midfield

The 24-year-old is starting to cement his place in Josef Zinnbauer's side and the coach must build Bucs around him to achieve great things next season

may still be trying to find their feet since the resumption of the season and everyone might be focusing on whether or not Gabadinho Mhango will win the Golden Boot award.

But there's a new sheriff in town - Nkanyiso Zungu - who is slowly becoming more important to Josef Zinnbauer's team.

Zungu has featured in each of Pirates last three games but it was against that he really proved why the club signed him from Stellenbosch FC.

After struggling with a long term injury following his arrival, the suspension of the season worked in Zungu's advantage as it allowed him to fully recover and get to buy into Zinnbauer's philosophy.

He came on very late in the 0-0 draw against and played the final 25 minutes of his team's goalless draw against .

Getting to feature for 45 minutes against Baroka was exactly what Zungu needed to showcase his talent and convince the German mentor that he's the player needed to stabilise that midfield.

For the longest time, Pirates missed a player with strength, height and flair in midfield.

The last player similar to Zungu that Pirates had was Mark Mayambela but he was more about flair and a bit wasteful in the final third of the pitch.

However, Zungu has brought a different dimension into how the Buccaneers play; a hard worker of note with accurate passes to his teammates.

The only difference, for now, is that Zungu appears to a little bit afraid of going forward but once he gets into the groove then Pirates will dominate the midfield battle against any of their opponents.

Not too many fans endorsed his move to Pirates because they thought he wasn't ready for that big step in his football career, including his former coach at Stellenbosch, Steve Barker, but he is slowly making those who doubted his decision eat humble pie.

At 24, Zungu still has a lot of time to learn more about the Pirates culture and way of doing things. He just needs the faith from his technical team and consistency to be the club's main man in that midfield.

His silky touches and ability to take on opposition midfielders make him an asset to Zinnbauer ahead of next season.

And there was no better time to introduce him to the Pirates faithful than this - Zungu will use the remaining matches of the season as preparation for next season, especially now that Zinnbauer's men appear to have fallen out of the race for the title.

Zinnbauer has all the time in the world to experiment while maintaining his side's third-place on the log for a possible return to continental football, and if Zungu continues to show glimpses of what he can offer the team going forward then chances are that he will have a bigger role to play next season.

In recent years, Pirates have had to rely on intelligence more than strength to win midfield battles but in Zungu, they have both the intelligence and strength and that will give other players enough freedom to express themselves while knowing there's a player that can mark and pass the ball to them.

Zinnbauer and Pirates must invest in Zungu ahead of next season if they want to challenge for trophies and they must play a role in helping him regain his confidence in the attacking third.