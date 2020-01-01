Nkana FC to miss Kenyan star Otieno for six weeks due to injury

The midfielder fractured his hand against the league leaders in a top-tier clash last weekend

Nkana FC midfielder Duncan Otieno will be out of action for six weeks after fracturing his hand against Forest in the Zambia top-tier match played last weekend.

It was a double blow for the hosts who also lost by a solitary goal scored by Zikiru Adams in the 68th minute. The international has been a key player for title-chasing Nkana and his absence will affect the 12-time league champions.

"I was enjoying my run with the team until the unfortunate collision which left me injured," Otieno told Goal.

"My team is striving to win the league. We are currently 4th in the league just three points below the league leaders [Forest Rangers], it is so open and every team in the top six has a chance to win it. I was enjoying the challenge of playing in every game this season."

Green Eagles are second on the log with 41 points with defending champions Zesco United third with 39 points.

The next assignment for Nkana will be away against 15th placed Kansanshi Dynamos. The first meeting between the two sides ended 1-1.