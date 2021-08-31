Njabulo Ngcobo: Another Kaizer Chiefs player invited to Bafana Bafana camp

With injury concerns in the South Africa national team, the coach has added a player as back-up

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called up Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo to the camp ahead of the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa will kick off their Group G qualification campaign with a trip to Harare to face Zimbabwe in Friday’s encounter, before hosting Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday.

Ngcobo was in Broos’ provisional squad but was dropped when the Belgian trimmed his squad to 23 men.

But following injury concerns on Mosa Lebusa, Orlando Pirates’ Innocent Maela and Portugal-based midfielder Sphephelo Sithole all ruled out, as well as fitness issues on Mothobi Mvala, Ngcobo was added back to the squad.

“We had a few problems, as you know with Lebusa, Maela and Sithole, but also now Mvala had a little injury,” said Broos as per iDiskiTimes.

“He [Mvala] will not train today [Tuesday] and tomorrow and then we’ll see and decide on Wednesday if he will be ready for the game on Friday. For those reasons, we called a 24th player, Ngcobo. He has been here with us and we will see with Mvala. Maybe we will go to Zimbabwe with 24 players.”

Ngcobo becomes the sixth Chiefs player currently in camp with Bafana Bafana.

Others include goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, Njabulo Blom, left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso and Austin Dube.

Meanwhile new Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has reacted to the responsibility handed to him by the coach.

The SuperSport United goalkeeper replaces Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo as skipper.

“Not only to lead the team, but I am also leading the whole country now,” Williams was quoted as saying by Phakaathi.

“It is one [responsibility] I am looking forward to, I will make sure I do my best to get the respect of the players, and the technical team. I am proud to be here. Most importantly, as a team, we want success. We are still disappointed not to be at the Afcon. It is still at the back of my mind. We want to be at the World Cup.”

Bafana are bidding to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002, having participated at the 2010 edition as hosts.