St. Louis City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has revealed there was no way Njabulo Blom could be released to join the Bafana Bafana squad.

Blom was named in final Bafana squad

MLS outfit have not released midfielder

Club explains why Blom can't join Bafana for Afcon qualifier

WHAT HAPPENED: Blom was in the final Bafana squad named by Broos for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier doubleheader against Liberia.

However, the former Kaizer Chiefs player was not released by his Major League Soccer club, St. Louis City SC, and Broos threatened to take legal action.

Pfannenstiel underlines the importance of players turning out for the national team assignments but explains why they could not let the midfielder link up with Bafana Bafana.

WHAT HE SAID: "Njabulo has been off, sick since last week. He has been in bed over the past few days, he hasn’t left his house, and is unable to train. He is simply not in the right condition to travel 15+ hours," Pfannenstiel told iDiski Times.

"This is exactly what we told Safa. They cannot expect us that we put him on a plane when he hasn’t even come out of bed because there is a risk he might infect others.

"Also, it is the rule in the United States not to disclose the Covid status of a player publicly, hence we say the player is sick. We have no reason to fight with SAFA, we did respond in a professional manner and confirmed that the player is sick.

"I always want a player to represent his country and we are proud of one of our players getting selected! Hugo Broos should not talk about this situation if he does not have the full medical information."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining the MLS outfit from Amakhosi, the 23-year-old has played two top-flight matches for his team.

ST. Louis are currently top of the table in the Western Conference after collecting maximum points from the three games played so far.

Broos wanted to have the 23-year-old to help in shaping Bafana's midfield, but in his absence, the tactician will now have to find a replacement ahead of the Group B game against Liberia on Friday, March 24.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Blom will hope to recover as soon as possible to rejoin his club teammates. Broos has no option but to work with available players in the crucial Afcon qualifier double-header.