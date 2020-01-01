Nine points behind Kaizer Chiefs: Are Orlando Pirates back in the title race?

A new broom sweeps clean! Bucs fans have come to understand this as Zinnbauer has brought them back to where they belong but can they win the league?

Until December 2019, were not in the title race as they struggled for consistency for the better part of the first half of the season.

However, there's a new sense of belief among their fans following a series of impressive results since the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer as head coach.

The German mentor has guided the Sea Robbers to six wins and a single draw in the seven matches he has been in charge of since December.

It is for that reason the Buccaneers are second on the standings, nine points behind log leaders who have played a game less.

But does this mean Pirates are back in the title race?

Huge gap & Chiefs form

Zinnbauer has already ruled his team out of the title race, saying the gap between Pirates and Chiefs is just too big even though they are just nine points behind.

Well, that statement is true because while a nine-point gap may seem small, it won't be easy for any title-chasing team to reach Chiefs at this stage.

Also, Chiefs won't easily give up on the title after being top of the table since the start of the season.

Pirates dropped too many points when it mattered the most, while they conceded a lot of goals in the process. Chiefs, on the other hand, did the difficult job early in the season and need 15 points to surpass last season's title-winning points of 59 which Sundowns amassed after 30 games.

This requires Chiefs to win their next five games and with 11 games still to play, Ernst Middendorp's men can easily achieve that with ease due to their great form thus far.

For Pirates to catch or leapfrog Chiefs, then they would have to win next five matches and hope for their arch-rivals to drop points along the way.

Chiefs have already proved on several occasions how ruthless they are in front of goal - especially when they are desperate for a win. They can grind out results against very difficult opponents and this is what sets them apart from the rest of the chasing pack this season.

Pirates and Chiefs meet later this month and perhaps that game will determine if Zinnbauer's men are really in the title race but for now, it seems far fetched because Middendorp's men already have the points in the bag while the men in black still have to play and fight for the points.

Rebuilding phase

It's too early to expect to put too much pressure on Zinnbauer as he's just been in the country for over a month.

He should be commended for Pirates' turnaround of fortunes but winning the league in the remaining nine league games could be an unrealistic target.

When he arrived at the club, the majority of players often looked dejected and the team was disorganised across all departments.

Zinnbauer needed to start off by improving the defence more than any department as Pirates were scoring enough to be able to win games but are often let down by their back four.

He managed to address this issue by making several defensive changes that have let to their resurgence in recent weeks - and that's why the Sea Robbers have not conceded more than just once in a single game since Zinnbauer arrived.

Article continues below

While the results are there for everyone to see, Zinnbauer is still trying to rebuild Pirates and instil his philosophy.

This is just a honeymoon phase that could soon end and Pirates fans should prepare themselves for when things start getting back to reality by still rallying behind Zinnbauer without pointing fingers at him and calling for his head.

It could take some time for Bucs to get back to where they belong - but their fans should enjoy the ride and keep as much pressure as possible on Amakhosi, , and SuperSport United without really thinking about their chances of winning the title because that could get into the heads of players and make them lose focus.