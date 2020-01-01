Nine-point gap: Mamelodi Sundowns can't afford to drop points against Orlando Pirates

Goal explains why it is imperative for Pitso Mosimane's side to secure a victory over the Buccaneers

are once again playing catch up in this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title race.

The Tshwane giants are looking to win three successive league titles for the second time in the PSL era having done so between 1998 and 2000.

They are heading into Wednesday night's blockbuster clash against trailing league log leaders by nine points.

Furthermore, Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by a stubborn side at home in their last league game.



Masandawana have a game in hand and a victory over the Buccaneers will see them cut the lead to six points with 14 matches left.

Goal explains why Pitso Mosimane's side cannot afford to drop points against Pirates.

Title Race

Sundowns are trailing a formidable Chiefs side which has provided their title credentials under German coach Ernst Middendorrp.

Amakhosi remarkably recorded eight successive victories in the first round before they were halted by (draw) and SuperSport United (defeat).

However, the four-time PSL title winners seem to have rediscovered their old form, having recorded two emphatic back-to-back 3-0 victories over and .

Chasing Pack

More slip-ups by Sundowns could see Chiefs gain an unassailable lead and go on to clinch their fifth league title this season.

Furthermore, the Brazilians are also feeling the heat from the chasing pack, SuperSport United and Wits, who also know what it takes to win the coveted trophy.

Article continues below

Third-placed SuperSport have cut the gap between them and Sundowns to a single point, while fourth-placed Wits will leapfrog Mosimane's side if they win their four games in hand.

Hectic Schedule

A defeat to Pirates would also dampen the spirit in the Masandawana camp ahead of a crucial period in the title race.Four of their next five league matches are away including games against their Tshwane rivals SuperSport and hoodoo team, Cape Town City on the road.

So, a win for Sundowns in Soweto would put pressure back on a Chiefs side which has raised the hopes of their millions of fans across the country as the team looks to end its five-year trophy drought.

Defeating Pirates would all but end the Soweto giants' slim hopes of challenging for the title and this would mean one less rival to worry about for Sundowns.