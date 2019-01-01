Nine new signings and counting: Is Micho Sredojevic making too many changes at Orlando Pirates?

Pirates have embarked in a spending spree since Sredojevic returned for a second spell, but is this good or bad?

came close to winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) title in the past two seasons, thanks to Micho Sredojevic's immediate impact.

The Serbian mentor was given the freedom to sign as many players as he wants in order to make the Sea Robbers great again and challenge for honours.

However, some signings have not been necessary, and this could hamper the progress Pirates made over the past few seasons.

With Sredojevic in the final year of his contract with Pirates, there will be an added pressure for him to deliver trophies, and perhaps the reason for wanting to sign the best there can be in the PSL.

Pirates have added nine new members to their squad, while they have gotten rid of a few senior players to make room for the new arrivals.

The likes of Thamsanqa Gabuza, Jackson Mabokgwane, and Thabo Matlaba have left the club while there was also no space for Thabo Qalinge in the newly-assembled squad.

Bringing in nine new signings will undoubtedly increase competition among the players, especially with Pirates competing for trophies on all fronts.

But will this not upset the team's momentum going forward?

As things stand, Pirates have officially signed goalkeeper Joris Delle, defenders Bongani Sam and Tebogo Tlolane, midfielders Kabelo Dlamini, Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Austin Muwowo, as well as forwards Tshegofatso Mabasa and Gabadinho Mhango.

The Soweto giants also signed nine players at the start of the 2018/19 season, and among others were Brilliant Khuzwayo, Abel Mabaso, Meshack Maphangule to name but a few.

Nonetheless, very few of those nine players really made a meaningful impact, and some of them found themselves kicking their heels on the bench.

Kudakwashe Mahachi has left for SuperSport United while Khuzwayo is yet to make his official Pirates debut after struggling with injury for the better part of last season.

Players such as Maphangule, Mabaso, and Asavela Mbekile struggled for game-time despite high expectations when they first joined the club.

This means Sredojevic didn't really need to bolster his squad with nine new players last season simply because not every one of them got a fair crack at contributing to the team.

learned this lesson the hard way a few years ago, and they have become smarter when it comes to signing players.

There was a period when Sundowns signed every player available in the market, but things have changed, and they now reinforce departments which really need competition, and this approach has worked for them.

also joined the party soon after Stuart Baxter's departure in 2015, as they wanted to refresh the squad, but that backfired and the majority of the players they signed during Steve Komphela's tenure are no longer there.

Now, if Sredojevic wants to get this right, he has to only sign the players he needs without thinking about the number of matches his team will possibly play in the new season.

This will help build a formidable side with a sizable squad. The most successful clubs in the world keep the core of the team week in and work out, and this was evident throughout the previous campaign with Sredojevic and his Pirates team.

For example, he has four left-backs in Sam, Tlolane, Paseka Mako, and Innocent Maela, and keeping all them happy is almost impossible.

Pirates just needed to reinforce their defence with a few signings, including finding a young, quality centre-back as well adding firepower to their frontline, given the number of goalscoring chances the strikers missed last season.

Signing Mabasa and Mhango were smart moves, and Pirates should benefit from the contribution of the two marksmen going forward.

But then again, the duo may need time to click and start banging in goals for the team as all eyes will be on them to replicate the same form they showed in their previous teams.

In midfield, Pirates already have Musa Nyatama, Xola Mlambo, Ben Motshwari as their preferred midfield-kingpins, and this means Sredojevic will need to find a place for the likes of Ndlovu, Makaringe, and Dlamini.

In the past two seasons, Pirates have signed 19 new players, including Alfred Ndengane, who joined in January from Bloemfontein . Some have been released or transfer-listed since then because of their lack of game time, among other reasons.

Is Sredojevic making the biggest mistake by continuing his spending spree at Pirates given the progress the team has made since he took over?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure, Pirates supporters expect him to win trophies in the upcoming season.