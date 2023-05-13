Nine-man Mamelodi Sundowns frustrate Wydad Casablanca in dramatic Caf Champions League clash

A numerically disadvantaged Mamelodi Sundowns side managed to hold Wydad Casablanca in Saturday night's Caf Champions League encounter.

WHAT HAPPENED?: The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in a semi-final first-leg clash played at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco.

Sundowns took the lead in the 10th minute when Peter Shalulile netted with a low shot, but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR check.

Masandawana were then reduced to 10 players in the 43rd minute when Neo Maema was sent off for unintentionally landing on Amine Aboulfath with his left foot.

The Red Castle then piled pressure on the PSL champions and coach Rhulani Mokwena watched on in disbelief as his side was reduced to nine players in stoppage time with Marcelo Allende being sent off for making a dangerous challenge.

However, Mokwena's charges were able to contain reigning African champions who were frustrated by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and his defence on the night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns kept an important clean sheet on the road and they will now bank on their home-ground advantage in the second-leg encounter in Tshwane on May 20.

Masandawana are undefeated in their last 11 home matches in Africa's premier club tournament - winning nine games and drawing two.

The winner between the two teams will face either Egypt's Al Ahly or Tunisian champions Esperance de Tunis in next month's two-legged final.

Maema and Allende will both miss the semi-final second-leg clash and final first-leg encounter if Masandawana reach the final.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: The Tshwane giants will now play host to Maritzburg United on Tuesday.

Sundowns will be looking to end a successful 2022-23 PSL campaign with a win at Loftus Versfled Stadium.