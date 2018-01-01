Nikola Kavazovic named new Free State Stars head coach

The Serbian has in the past been linked with several top jobs and will hope to hit the ground running at Ea Lla Koto

Free State Stars have confirmed the appointment of Serbian mentor Nikola Kavazovic after weeks of speculation.

The position of head coach became vacant after former coach Belgian Luc Eymael parted ways with the club over a month ago.

Nonetheless, Kavazovic, who was in charge of Township Rollers and most recently Kenyan outfit AFC Leopards has seen his previous exploits being noticed as he was linked with several top jobs including the Kaizer Chiefs head coach post after Steve Komphela was sacked at the end of 2017/2018 season.

Although the 43-year-old is most noted for his work with the Botswana champions, he has also attained international pedigree having worked with Sri Lanka and Tajikistan national teams.

Meanwhile, following Kavazovic’s decision to pen a two-and-a-half-year contract with Ea Lla Koto, general manager Rantsi Mokoena was delighted with their latest swoop and believes that the coach’s experience will come in handy.

“We really took our time in searching for the new coach, we made sure we choose the right man for the job,” Mokoena told the club’s website.

“The coach brings vast experience to our league, having coached Botswana’s Township Rollers and recently for the very first time in their history, Rollers qualified for the Champions League,” he added.

“He is a strong believer of youth players and what I also liked about the coach is that when he was introduced to the players he knew their names,” he concluded.

Furthermore, the club have also confirmed that Kavazovic will be assisted by David Vilakazi and Selaotse Mosala, who acted as caretaker coaches after Eymael left.

Kavazovic takes over a Stars team that find themselves in a rather ominous position.

The Bethlehem-based outfit are currently 13th on the log, but with Stars on festive season hiatus until the new year, their new coach will hope to work his magic before they host log leaders Bidvest Wits on January 5.

Article continues below