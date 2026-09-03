Borussia pushed hard to sign the winger right up until the end of the transfer window. According to the pay-TV broadcaster, BVB coach Niko Kovac in particular strongly backed the move. The report adds that Dortmund’s hierarchy explored their options until the very end, but a concrete offer depended on the sale of Fabio Silva.

The Portuguese forward received offers from several clubs, but chose to stay with the Westphalians. That closed the door on a move for Leweling and the deal was off.

An eventful transfer summer therefore ends without a club change for the Nuremberg-born player. The 25-year-old has worn the shirt of the Swabians for two years. In that time, he has grown from an inconsistent attacking player into a reliable key man and eventually into a Germany international, who travelled to the World Cup in North America with the DFB team in the summer.

More advanced than Dortmund’s interest were the negotiations with Roma. The officials from the Italian capital stepped up their efforts on Deadline Day and improved their financial offer several times.

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How much did Roma offer for Stuttgart’s Jamie Leweling?

In the end, the Romans’ offer for Leweling was worth more than €35 million in transfer fee. The attacking player was by no means against a move to Serie A. At the very start of the transfer window, he had already spoken openly about his future.

"You can never rule anything out and I wouldn’t say now that I’m staying 100 per cent. But I also wouldn’t say that I’m leaving 100 per cent," the forward had explained in June, adding: "Things can move quickly. But now comes my classic line: I feel comfortable in Stuttgart, we’re playing in the Champions League and I’m in a good position there."

Instead, Leweling will now stay in Stuttgart and play in the Champions League with VfB, where he can further cement his role in coach Sebastian Hoeneß’s squad.