Niko Kovac announces good news for Borussia Dortmund ahead of blockbuster clash with Bayern Munich

The 18-year-old attacker took part in sections of team training on Thursday for the first time since suffering a ligament injury in his foot. A decision on his availability for Saturday's big match away to the German record champions is due on Friday.

"Provided nothing negative arises after this training session," Karetsas will take part in Friday's final training session, BVB coach Niko Kovac said. "Then we will decide whether he is ready to make the trip to Munich or not."

The Greece international sustained the injury in the 0-0 draw away to Union Berlin and subsequently missed three competitive matches. Kovac gave the other Dortmund players the all-clear after Tuesday's cup thriller against Werder Bremen. "They are all well. Everyone will be at the final training session," the coach said.