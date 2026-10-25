Night of reckoning at Manchester United: two legends demand Carrick's immediate departure

Defeat is no longer three points lost. For Manchester United and head coach Michael Carrick, it has become a fresh alarm bell. A 3-0 battering by Bournemouth at Old Trafford has left the club reeling, and in its wake the calls for Carrick's dismissal have grown louder, with English football legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher leading the criticism and questioning whether the manager can survive.

The damage runs deeper than the scoreline. The result dumps United in a precarious spot in the Premier League table after a dreadful start to the season, piling pressure on the sporting management to make a decisive call on the coaching staff as fears of further decline take hold.

Analysing the match on the "Sky Sports" network, Gary Neville said Carrick's chances of keeping his job had shrunk to almost nothing. "It is going to become incredibly difficult for Michael Carrick to continue as Manchester United's head coach," he explained. "This is the problem the club faces. It is painful to say that."

Carrick struck a defiant tone afterwards, but his lengthy applause towards the United supporters at the final whistle sparked wide speculation about his future. Many read the gesture as a possible goodbye, with talk growing that he could be gone within hours.

Jamie Carragher went further. He urged the United board to end Carrick's time in charge immediately, arguing the decision would serve club and coach alike. "Michael Carrick should be relieved of his duties tonight, not only for the good of Manchester United, but also for the good of Michael Carrick himself," said the former Liverpool star. "Manchester United must take this decision tonight."

These calls land with Carrick already under the cosh, the side having failed to win any of their last eight matches. That run comes despite his success in dragging the Red Devils into the Champions League after he took charge midway through last season as Ruben Amorim's successor.

A positive end to the previous campaign had earned Carrick a measure of trust. The stumbling start to this one has shredded it, throwing fresh doubt over his ability to lead the side through the coming weeks as results slide and the criticism aimed at the football and the management mounts.

Neville rounded on the way the club handled the appointment. He said he would have preferred United to sign a coach with more experience and the nous to cope with the pressures of leading a club this size.

"I saw last season that the club should have signed the best available coach, instead of handing the task to Michael Carrick," he said. "I expected such a scenario to happen and this quickly, but things have deteriorated extremely badly and at great speed, and the club has fallen into a state of chaos."

His words captured the depth of the disappointment at United's trajectory. The slide in results is no longer a passing crisis but a wider problem about the board's ability to make the right call at the right time, and to find the man who can bring stability back to the side.

Old Trafford produced a striking scene of its own. Supporters chanted Carrick's name after Bournemouth's third goal sealed the result. That backing did little to ease Neville's fears, though, because he reckons the coach's popularity on the terraces is no guarantee of survival when confidence in those running the rest of the club is draining away.

The chants, Neville argued, do not necessarily make Carrick's future any safer. "The Manchester United supporters are chanting Carrick's name, because the question being asked tomorrow is: will he take up the head coach post?"

He then turned his fire on the owners, the sporting management and the players, holding them largely responsible for the mess. "Carrick is popular, but the owners, the sporting management and the players are not," he added. "They have let the club down badly."

Neville predicted a decision that might not go down well with sections of the support but which could prove unavoidable. "They are likely to take a decision tomorrow that will anger the Manchester United supporters, but it may be a necessary decision," he said. "The club is in a state of utter chaos."

Another row fuelled the fire around Carrick during the crisis. Captain Bruno Fernandes was dropped from the starting line-up against Bournemouth after criticising the coach's tactics following the heavy 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Fernandes then stayed on the bench for the entire match, a defeat that raised fresh questions about the relationship between captain and coaching staff. The timing hardly helped, with United crying out to find their feet and close ranks against the growing pressure.

Asked about his selection, Carrick explained that picking the players remains one of the toughest jobs any head coach faces, insisting his calls are made with the team's interests at heart.

"Selecting the line-up is always a difficult decision," the United boss told the "Sky Sports" network. "We have to take what we see as the right decision for the team, in an attempt to produce the performance we aspire to."

Carrick also insisted Fernandes was left out for footballing reasons, describing the call as based on "purely footballing considerations" in a bid to shut down the speculation linking the captain's absence to his earlier criticism of the style of play.

Every decision at United, on and off the pitch, now sits under the microscope as the results keep sliding and the pressure on Carrick to haul the club through this spell intensifies. The coming hours look decisive. Either the coach stays and earns a fresh chance, or the board pulls the trigger in an attempt to halt the collapse and win back the supporters' trust.



