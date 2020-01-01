Nigeria's Sarenren Bazee breaks Bundesliga duck as Augsburg end five-game winless run

Few minutes after coming on in the second half, the Nigerian winger doubled his team's lead with his maiden goal in the German top-flight

Noah-Joel Sarenren Bazee broke his duck with the second goal in 's 3-0 victory over 04 on Sunday.

The 23-year-old who is yet to start a match in the German top-flight in this campaign was introduced for Ruben Vargas just before the hour-mark to make his fourth substitute appearance of Heiko Herrlich's side.

Some minutes after his introduction, Sarenren Bazee found the back of the net to give Augsburg a 2-0 lead after Eduard Lowen had opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

A bit of bad fortune for Ruben. He will be replaced by Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee.



➡️ Sarenren Bazee

⬅️ Vargas#S04FCA | 0-1 (59') pic.twitter.com/esnwVgMm9Z — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) May 24, 2020

Sergio Cordova who also came off the bench completed the emphatic win for the visitors with a stoppage-time effort.

Meanwhile, 's Salif Sane was on parade for the entire duration of Sunday's encounter but his contribution was enough as Schalke 04 remain winless after nine Bundesliga matches.

The victory was Augsburg's first win in six league games and their first clean sheet in 10 outings. Heiko Herrlich's team moved to 12th in the league table with 30 points after 27 matches, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Sarenren Bazee moved to the WWK Arena on a five-year deal last summer after spending six years at 96. He was forced to play two games for Augsburg's reserve team in the early part of the 2019-20 campaign because he could not get playing time in Herrlich's team.

Although born in to a Nigerian father and German mother, Sanrenren is eligible to turn out for the Super Eagles on the international scene.

The 23-year-old was invited by Gernot Rohr for ’s international friendly match against Senegal in Barnet in March 2017 but he did not make the matchday squad because of a knee injury.

Since his maiden invitation three years ago, the winger has not been summoned by Rohr owing to his lack of football in Germany.

He will be hoping to build on his maiden Bundesliga goal so as to earn a recall to the Super Eagles ahead of their 2021 qualifying outings.

Augsburg host Jamilu Collins’ Paderborn who sit at the bottom of the table in their next league fixture on Wednesday at WWK Arena.