Nigeria's Olayinka scores own goal in Slavia Prague defeat to Barcelona

The Nigerian attacker deflected a shot into the back of his own net as his team suffered their second straight loss in the competition

forward Peter Olayinka scored an own goal as Slavia Prague fell to a 2-1 loss against in Wednesday's Uefa game.

Olayinka deflected a Luis Suarez shot with his chest in the 57th minute to put Barcelona ahead again after Jan Boril cancelled out Lionel Messi's opener.

It was a torrid night for the 23-year-old, who was the most dispossessed player in Jindich Trpisovsky's team and one of the players who completed the fewest passes [21].

Wednesday's match was Olayinka's third outing in the competition this season and he was on parade from start to finish for the hosts at the Sinobo Stadium.

Slavia Prague are bottom of Group F after picking up just a point from three games.

They will be aiming for maximum points when they visit Barcelona at Camp Nou on November 5.