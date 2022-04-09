Nigerians react to NFF news: ‘Pinnick decision a breath of fresh air'

Nigeria fans have taken to social media to welcome the decision by NFF President Amaju Pinnick not to seek a third term when his current reign comes to an end.

The 51-year-old, who took charge of NFF in 2014 and was re-elected for the second term in 2018, confirmed on Friday he will not contest in the coming elections despite being eligible to do so.

Pinnick cited family as the reason behind the move and his decision comes just a few weeks after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the news.

My Warri brother and friend, Amaju Pinnick failed as the president of the Nigeria Football Federation. FULLSTOP.



Every other thing na politics and face-saving.



of course, I wish him all the best.#WeMove — FUM (@Edirined) April 9, 2022

Amaju Pinnick:



“I'm eligible to run based on the status. Do I want to run? It's a no no, my family is very key to me, they said it's taking a toll on me and the family.”



Me: September can't come early enough. Nigerian football needs to breath again! — Dr kelvin Amata (@KelvinAmata) April 8, 2022

Amaju Pinnick....another BIG FAILURE...So much retrogression to Nigerian football under his leadership ☹️☹️☹️ — PIRAZZY (@mrpirazzy) April 8, 2022

Instead of resigning for his colossal failure, Amaju Pinnick is telling us he won't contest for third term. You for remain there nau. — Author of Book of Lies (BoL) (@alexblac_ink) April 8, 2022

Amaju Pinnick is a Colossal failure for our Nation Football,Nigerians should be worried about the incoming Man to run the Affairs at the Glass house

Mourinho | Osogbo — Urfav NAIJA PIKIN©️🆙🇳🇬💯 (@Urfav_Naija) April 8, 2022

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has said he won’t be running for a 3rd term.❌



Good for him and our football.



A breath of fresh air needed ASAP.



Abeg e go better say you resign now pic.twitter.com/asm3ZsVUpJ — United Comrade (@Ndubisi941) April 8, 2022

What can Amaju pinnick point to has his achievement since 8Years as president of NFF...because I don't understand what the man is saying ..he shld just resign and face his family and business ...make hin no make me vex oo...mtcheeww — Olufadeju Joshua (@TripleTjoe4laif) April 8, 2022

NFF president Amaju Pinnick on contesting for a third term: “I'm eligible to run based on the status. Do I want to run? It's a no, no. My family is very key to me, they said it's taking a toll on me and the family.” — Mayor of Lagos.... (@MayowaOlubunmi) April 8, 2022

Another section of fans has described Pinnick, who started his career as the chair of the Delta Sports Commission in 2010, as the worst ever President to lead NFF.

Amaju Pinnick was trending and I was happy that something good has happened to 🇳🇬 football, either he has resigned his position or has been sacked for wrong doing. Only to find out his family has advised him not to run for a 3rd term. Pinnick is one of the worst NFF presidents. — Engr. Vincent Edwin🇳🇬 (@Eluemunor_KING) April 8, 2022

I’m really excited that Amaju Pinnick is going to leave this year. The man has been a pest and a plague to our football. — mj (@slysage) April 8, 2022

Let's not lie sha. Amaju Pinnick is the worst NFF chairman I have known since I started watching Nigerian football. He killed the local league, age group competitions and the senior national teams. — Adetola ⭐ ⭐ (@Adetolaa_a) April 8, 2022

Amaju Pinnick is the worst NFA/NFF President we have ever had. — Sawyerr (@MrSawyerr) April 8, 2022

Amaju Pinnick come and be going. The evil you’ve done to Nigerian football is enough. Thank you — SANGO (@AVATAR_MUYIWA) April 8, 2022

Can one of the family member of Amaju Pinnick kindly ask him to resign as President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) because from the information I gathered I heard he likes listening to his golden family! — SAM ORE (@TheSamOre) April 8, 2022

Another group of supporters has called on whoever succeeds Pinnick at the helm of NFF to tighten his belt and get Nigeria back on track.

Amaju Pinnick said he won’t be running for a 3rd term.

Whoever that succeed him should be someone that has strong passion for football & should tighten his belt to get Nigeria football back to what we're known for "Giant of African" — LL Akuba (@LL64587905) April 8, 2022

What can this Amaju Pinnick Guy point as an achievement in his tenure as NFF President? — Terseer Akase (@AkaseTerseer) April 6, 2022

The NFF president Mr Amaju Pinnick won't be contesting for a third term at the glass house.

Hopefully anyone who takes over will tighten his / her loins to get Nigerian football back on track.

I think a female administrator should contest for d position n lets move on from there. pic.twitter.com/r61lQb4sYc — Pahpie's Sportscene🇳🇬 (@pahpies) April 8, 2022

Amaju Pinnick has said he won’t be running for a 3rd term. Good for him and the NFF. Hopefully, whoever succeeds him breaks away from the mediocre norm. A tall order, but hope is free. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 8, 2022

What is the legacy amaju pinnick is leaving behind after 8yrs at the helm? — PASTOR to the Marlians (@yosoyeelisha) April 8, 2022

