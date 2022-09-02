The former Wycombe forward shared a picture with the wrestler on his official social media account

Nigerian striker Adebayo Akinfenwa helped WWE star Stephen Farrelly, commonly referred to as Sheamus, train ahead of the anticipated Clash in the Castle event this weekend.

The 40-year-old former Swansea City attacker shared a picture with the pro wrestler ahead of the event to be held in Wales.

At the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will fight for the Universal Championship while Seth Rollins will battle Matt Riddle.

The biggest fight, arguably, will see Edge and Rey Mysterio team up against The Judgement Day.

Sheamus is scheduled to take on Walter Hahn, whose stage name is Gunther, for the Intercontinental Championship title.

"Yo bro Sheamus, wishing you all the best at clash of the castle. Expecting nothing less than a win; time to complete the WWE Grand Slam. It is 'BeastMode' time," Akinfenwa posted on his official social media account.

However, he did not confirm whether he will be at the venue in person to support Sheamus, who has been WWE's premier brawling brute for over a decade.

The 40-year-old Akinfenwa started his junior career at Watford in 2000 before FK Atlantas signed him. He has also played for Leyton Orient, Millwall, AFC Wimbledon, and Wycombe Wanderers among others.

While with FK Atlantas, he won the Lithuanian Football Cup in the 2000/01 campaign. He was part of the Barry Town team that secured the Welsh Premier League and the Welsh Cup in the 2002/03 season.

At Swansea, he was also part of the squad that secured the 2005/06 Football League Trophy.

His exploits saw him win the Player of the Year Award for Torquay United, Northampton Town, AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers during his career.

His last professional contract was with Wycombe - he joined them in 2016 and went on to play 219 games, scoring 52 goals in the process.