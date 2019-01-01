Nigerian keeper Akpeyi feared Kaizer Chiefs fans could turn against him

The Super Eagles shot-stopper has opened up about how he feared for his life during the xenophobic attacks in South Africa

goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has revealed he feared for his life during the xenophobic attacks which rocked recently.

Akpeyi has been criticised for being error-prone since arriving at Naturena from in January this year.

However, he justified his inclusion in Ernst Middendorp's team this season and in his last game, he produced a man of the match performance against despite coming on as a first-half substitute.

The 33-year-old international answered a question posed to him by the South African media regarding xenophobia.

"To be honest, at one point, I was a bit worried because I understand I’m not one of the most loved by the fans. I'm sorry to say that," Akpeyi told reporters.

"So, it always gets to me when I have to play and I say, ‘Daniel, you have to do well!’ Because I might be someone that they turn around against," he said.

Akpeyi admitted he's always under immense pressure to perform even when a match is supposed to be normal.

"Even when it’s supposed to be a normal football game, at the end of the day, because of our crazy mentality, things might just turn around."

The lanky shot-stopper revealed Amakhosi fans wanted him to be dropped from the starting line-up soon after Itumeleng Khune's return to full fitness.

"So, somehow I was beaten between two options, but it is what it is at the end of the day. I have to just make up my mind and put my foot down," concluded Akpeyi.