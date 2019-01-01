Nigerian fans criticise Amapakabo's record while South Africans celebrate U23 Afcon progress

The Olympic Eagles have failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020, ending a disappointing period for the nation after Afcon

and drew 0-0 in their final Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) group game at Al-Salam Stadium in on Friday night.

The Nigerians knew they had to win this game to guarantee a place in the next round, while David Notoane's South Africa just needed a draw.

With beating Zambia in the same group, the Nigerians were desperate for three points and their failure to obtain the necessary meant they will not progress to the semi-finals of the U23 Afcon.

Most of the criticism was directed toward Olympic Eagles coach Imama Amapakabo who also failed to succeed with the Wafu Cup Nigerian team and Nigeria's Chan team in recent times.

On top of that, both the Nigerian men's and women's teams failed to reach the Olympic Games. We take a look at how Nigerian fans vented their frustration on social media.

For South Africa, the dream lives on, as Amaglug-glug will take on hosts in the semi-finals. The losers from that match will still have a chance to go through to the Olympics if they win their respective third-placed encounter against the losers from the other semi-final, between Ivory Coast and .

FULL TIME: Nigeria 0-0 South Africa



No Olympics for Nigeria's male and female teams.



What a year! 🤧#NGARSA — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) November 15, 2019

🎥 Highlights from the 0-0 draw between #Nigeria 🇳🇬 and #SouthAfrica 🇿🇦 that saw the latter qualify as second in their group 💪 #TotalAFCONU23 pic.twitter.com/9UxCrrxtu2 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 15, 2019

Ivory coast is leading at this point we are on the verge of crashing out if it ends like this

69' Nigeria 0-0 South Africa#AFCONU23



C'mon boys pic.twitter.com/h30egwczxC — Joan Igbava (@JoanIgbava) November 15, 2019

U23 AFCON - 43 minutes gone



Close! Mokoena rattles the woodwork with a low strike from range. South Africa looking the stronger team now. Lots of pace going forward.



Nigeria 0 - 0 South Africa#Soccerzela — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) November 15, 2019

Next round bound



The South African national U23s are through to the semi finals of the U23 AFCON in Egypt after a 0-0 draw with Nigeria at the All Salam stadium tonight and with Ivory coast winning it means South Africa will play Egypt in the semis



💪💪⚽⚽👏👏👌👌👇👇 pic.twitter.com/F9e1Q29m3x — Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) November 15, 2019

FT: South Africa 🇿🇦 0-0 Nigeria 🇳🇬, we are through to the semis and we will meet the hosts Egypt 🇪🇬. The top three teams qualify to the Olympics.... #Tokyoインパール2020 #AFCONU23 — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 15, 2019

FACT: Coach Imama Amakapabo is the only Nigerian coach who failed with 3 National teams in a single year.



WAFU EAGLES 🍾



CHAN EAGLES 🍾



U23 OLYMPIC EAGLES 🍾



"the boys don't understand the tactics of football." - Imama on Chan exit#AFCONU23#Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/ZnKlCnbfdf — MOLATsportgist 🇳🇬 (@Monsurah1412) November 15, 2019

Coach David Notoane has made four changes to his starting XI today in the final Group B game vs Nigeria. A win or draw takes us through to the semis. First prize is to top the group and play Ghana in the last four. #AFCONU23 pic.twitter.com/R6X5XgBKEd — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 15, 2019

Imama Amakapabo led U23 Nigeria side failed to get the most needed ticket for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after a stalemate against South Africa.

🏃🏃🏃#AFCONU23 — BOLUWAJI (@bj_media) November 15, 2019

#AFCONU23 Semi-Finals:



Tuesday 19th November 2019



Egypt 🇪🇬 vs 🇿🇦 South Africa



Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 vs 🇬🇭 Ghana #TotalAFCONU23 🏆 — Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 15, 2019

Nigeria 0⃣-0⃣ South Africa



The Dream Team VII are out of contention for the Olympics in Tokyo next year after finish behind Ivory Coast and South Africa respectively.@Iam_Jyde #AFCONU23 @NGSuperEagles @thenff @LMCNPFL pic.twitter.com/AlviGYXI07 — 9aijasport (@9aija_Sport) November 15, 2019

Imama is hyped Abeg.



We lost at WAFU, CHAN, and now the Olympics. He is not a National Team material. #AFCONU23 — DamyduduSportlens360 (@dammydudu) November 15, 2019

The Eagles is made up mainly of u23 players but outside of those Imama ignored

Ejuke

Onyekuru

Alhassan

Okereke

Dennis

Kingsley Michael and a few others



This home based cunt ignored players who'd have gotten the ticket at a canter for nobodies like Faleye #AFCONU23 — Fire And Ice (@jeremy_liit) November 15, 2019

Allowing keletso to join the u23 was a spot on decision to help him regain his confidence and match fitness ,after this tournament he will be ready for first team football #AFCONU23 — Mpho Dikgang (@mpho_dikgang) November 15, 2019

#AFCONU23 Standings ⬇️⚽️⬇️



GROUP A

🇪🇬 Egypt - 9 points

🇬🇭 Ghana - 4 points

🇨🇲 - 4 points

🇲🇱 Mali - 0 points



GROUP B

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast - 6 points

🇿🇦 South Africa - 5 points

🇳🇬 Nigeria - 4 points

🇿🇲 Zambia - 1 point#NothingButFootball #DiskiFans — DISKIFANS (@diskifans) November 15, 2019

First half nugget 👉🏼 The team is playing their best game of the tournament in my opinion..Everyone is well composed & organised. The two teams already has glorious chance to score ..Sunusi for Nigeria 🇳🇬, While South Africa 🇿🇦 hit the bar ..#KuliFootball #AFCONU23 — kuli kuli football (@FootballKuli) November 15, 2019