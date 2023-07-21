Nigeria keeper Nnadozie 'lit the fire' as coach Waldrum rates Canada as a 'mountain not too hard to climb'

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum has reacted to his team’s 0-0 draw with Canada in their 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Group B match on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Falcons held their much-fancied opponents in Melbourne in what was an impressive start to their campaign. It was a courageous performance by Nigeria as goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was picked as the best player on the pitch.

She saved Christine Sinclair’s second-half penalty and also made a number of crucial blocks that kept Nigeria in the game. The West Africans also saw midfielder Deborah Abiodun being red-carded in stoppage time.

WHAT WALDRUM SAID: "Chiamaka's [penalty] save really kind of lit the fire and made us realise there's still something to play for, and that the mountain wasn't too hard to climb," Waldrum said as per Australian Associated Press.

"We have to try to improve our performance but overall I'm pleased with the way the team played and the way we thought we had to play to get a result. I'm pleased and they did perform well in that regard."

AND WHAT MORE? While Nigeria will be without Abiodun in their next match against Australia on July 27, the Matildas will also miss the services of star player Sam Kerr who is nursing a calf injury.

Waldrum is refusing to read much into Kerr's absence after she also missed their opener against the Republic of Ireland.

"It happens in football, unfortunately," Waldrum said.

"It's part of the game but they're still a really good side I watched their performance against Ireland; they're dangerous with so many different weapons.

"We can't go into it thinking the game is already won because they don't have a star player. Our players understand that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although they did not collect maximum points against Canada, Nigeria impressed and there are now high expectations on them in their next matches.

Replicating such a valiant performance could hand them chances of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup for the third time in nine appearances at the global tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? The Super Falcons will have five days to prepare before they face Australia.