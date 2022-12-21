Nigeria would have been embarrassed with shocking scores at World Cup - Siasia

Samson Siasia believes Ghana beating Nigeria to deny them a World Cup ticket saved Super Eagles fans from suffering pain during the Qatar tournament.

Nigeria failed to qualify after losing to Ghana

The Super Eagles were beaten on the away goals rule

Siasia thanks Ghana for saving Super Eagles fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Eagles failed to qualify for their seventh appearance at the global competition in the Gulf nation after losing on the away goals rule against their West African rivals Ghana in a two-legged African qualifying fixture.

However, the 55-year-old Siasia, who handled the Super Eagles from 2010 to October 2011, believes if Nigeria had qualified, they could have registered embarrassing scorelines.

WHAT DID HE SAY: "We would have been embarrassed out of the World Cup with shocking score lines,’ Siasia told Football Live, adding: "The Super Eagles have no business going to the World Cup and losing out to the Ghana team we played against is enough proof."

WHAT IS MORE? Siasia, who managed 51 international matches for Nigeria and scored thirteen goals, has contradicted Nigeria goalkeeper John Noble, who believes Nigeria would have reached the semis of the tournament.

"If the Super Eagles had the opportunity to play at the World Cup this year it would have been a different thing altogether,” Noble said in an earlier interview, adding: "The players were ready and wanted to give their best, especially those who have never been to the World Cup.

"If Nigeria had qualified it would have been a different story because I believe in the spirit in the camp and I believe Nigeria would have gotten to the semi-final."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana who beat Nigeria to the World Cup ticket failed to get past the group stage after losing the opener 3-2 against Portugal, they then recovered to beat South Korea 3-2 but suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay to exit the stage.

Senegal and Morocco made it to the knockout stages, with the Lions of Teranga losing 3-0 to England in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, the Atlas Lions reached the semis where they lost 2-0 against France and fell 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place playoff fixture.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? The Super Eagles under Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro will wait until March 20 to resume their hunt for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ticket against Guinea-Bissau at Abuja National Stadium.

Nigeria are currently topping Group A with six points, having beaten Sierra Leone 2-1 in the opener and thumped Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 on matchday two.