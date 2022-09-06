The 25-year-old is yet to play for the Hornets in the EFL Championship this season owing to injury

Nigeria international Samuel Kalu is confident of Watford's chances of gaining immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The Hornets were relegated from the top-flight last season after they finished 19th with 23 points from 38 matches.

They have already started life in the EFL Championship and are currently sixth with 13 points from eight matches. Watford have managed three wins, four draws and one defeat.

According to the 25-year-old Super Eagle, who moved to the Vicarage Road outfit from Bordeaux at the start of last season, the Hornets are determined to seal a straight return to the top-flight.

“It was unfortunate we were relegated last season. We gave it our all but it just did not work out for us. But this season, we are determined to make amends,” Kalu said as quoted by Completesports.com.

“We have resolved as a team to give 200% in every match and training session in order to bring out the best in us so as to return to where we belong in the Premiership."

Despite the departure of Nigerian counterpart Emmanuel Dennis, who transferred to promoted side Nottingham Forest in the summer window, Kalu believes they still managed to retain their key players for the season.

“Fortunately, we were able to retain the core of the team that played with us last season even though we lost Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest," Kalu continued.

"With that continuity, we already have an understanding of each other which makes the task a lot easier.”

Last season, Kalu, who is yet to make his Championship debut owing to a niggling knee injury, made four Premier League appearances.

Asked whether he was fit and ready to return to action, Kalu said: “Yes, I have been down with an injury but sooner rather than later, I hope to be back to contribute my quota to Watford’s promotion.

"I am confident that we will be back in the Premier League next season. What God cannot do does not exist!”

Watford will next host Reading at Vicarage Road on Saturday.