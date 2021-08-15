Nigeria winger Kalu collapses before playing again in Bordeaux's draw with Marseille
Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch but he recovered and played for a little while before he was substituted in Bordeaux’s 2-2 draw against Marseille on Sunday.
Kalu joined Bordeaux players in forming a wall for Dimitri Payet's free-kick and he collapsed there in the fifth minute.
Both teams responded immediately by forming a wall around the Nigeria international while medical personnel rushed to the pitch to stabilise him.
Recall two years ago, Kalu collapsed in training a day before the Super Eagles commenced their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.
He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Alexandria, where it was confirmed that the 23-year-old had suffered dehydration.