Nigeria vs Zambia: Kick-off, TV channel, Squad News and Preview

Randy Waldrum’s women would be gunning for bronze when they square up against the Copper Queens in the third place play-off

Nigeria and Zambia will feel hard done by as they battle for third place in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations rather than the trophy itself.

The Southern Africans had the stuffing knocked out of them by a late Linda Motlhalo penalty in their 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the semi-finals, while the nine-player Super Falcons were beaten 5-4 in an epic of penalty shoot-out against hosts Morocco.

That leaves the two sides to battle it out on Friday for what is the tournament's third-place playoff, but both are expected to field strong sides. Nigeria will be without Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimat Ayinde, who were given their marching orders against the Lionesses of Atlas.

Notwithstanding the outcome at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, the Copper Queens would return home as heroines as they have achieved their best finish in the history of the biennial African showpiece.

Game Nigeria vs Zambia Date Friday, July 22 Time 21:00 (WAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

This match will be live-streamed.

You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSport NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA) Defenders Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens) Midfielders Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden) Forwards Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens)

Potential Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ebi, Ohale, Plumptre, Ayinde, Chikwelu, Ordega, Onumonu, Kanu, Payne

Position Zambia squad Goalkeepers Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor-Turkey), Leticia Lungu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses) Defenders Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli-China), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa, Anita Mulenga (all Green Buffaloes), Judith Soko (YASA Girls) Midfielders Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA) Forwards Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli), Xiomara Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Grace Chanda (BIIK Kazygurt-Kazakhstan), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Noria Sosala (Indeni Roses), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes)

Potential Zambia XI: Musonda, Tembo, Belemu, Mweemba, Chanda, Lungu, Musase, Katongo, Lubandji, Chitundu, Mapepa

Match Preview

Having seen their quest for a tenth African title fade away following their semi-final defeat to Morocco, Nigeria would be eyeing bronze.

Nonetheless, they would be hoping to achieve that with a depleted squad. While Ajibade and Ayinde are out of this game, some others are expected to be out because of fitness concerns.

If Randy Waldrum’s statement is anything to go by, then some fresh legs could be named in the starting XI.

“We have two players suspended as a result of red cards in the last game, and we also have some players down with injury,” he told the media.

“So, there will be changes but we will go for the best legs that would give us victory on Friday.”

Friday night's encounter at the Stade Mohammed V will be the third match between the two countries at Wafcon. The Super Falcons won the previous matches, scoring 10 goals without conceding any.

Judging by current form, Zambia are favourites having lost once in their last five matches in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Whereas, the Super Falcons have lost two of their last five games.