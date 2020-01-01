Nigeria vs Tunisia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

After Friday's loss to Algeria, the Super Eagles will aim to end their training camp in Austria with a victory against Mondher Kebaier's side

lock horns against for their second international friendly match in on Tuesday night.

Both countries will use the encounter to intensify preparations for their 2021 qualifying fixtures in November as they currently sit at the top of their groups.

Tunisia have a date with next month for their next Group J outing while the Super Eagles are scheduled to battle Sierra Leone in Group L.

Game Nigeria vs Tunisia Date Tuesday, October 13 Venue Jacques Leman Arena Time 19:30 (WAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the game will be shown live on TV.

Nigeria TV channel Outside (Nigeria) TV channel SuperSport and AIT SuperSport

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Dele Alampasu (FK Ventspils), Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam). Defenders Kenneth Omeruo (CD ), Leon Balogun (Glasgow ), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista), William Ekong ( FC), Olaoluwa Aina ( FC), Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion), Zaidu Sanusi (FC ). Midfielders Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes), Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland), Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasary SK), Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg). Forwards Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr), Alex Iwobi ( FC), Moses Simon (FC ), Samuel Chukwueze ( FC), Cyriel Dessers (KRC ), Kelechi Iheanacho ( ), Samuel Kalu (Girondins ), Chidera Ejuke ( ).

Gernot Rohr's squad was further depleted with the departures of 's William Troost-Ekong and Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu to their respective clubs after the 1-0 loss to on Friday.

Before Friday's match, the Super Eagles missed the presence of Victor Osimhen who was not allowed to leave while Leicester City's Wilfried Ndidi was ruled out due to injury.

The team's media officer Toyin Ibitoye said there are opportunities for new faces to make a statement at the Jacques Leman Arena.

"Kalu was allowed to leave the camp and return to his club because of the knock he got in the game against Algeria,” Ibitoye said.

“For Troost-Ekong he was permitted to go because he just joined a new club and they have a game on Friday so they want him to train with his team ahead of the game. So with these two players out we will have the chance to see new players for the game.”

Probable XI for Nigeria: Okoye, Balogun, Ajayi, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Agu, Etebo, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon, Dessers.

Position Tunisia squad Goalkeepers Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Dahmen ( ). Defenders Ali Maaloul ( ), Yassine Meriah (Rizespor), Dylan Bronn (FC Metz), Wajdi Kechrida ( ), Montassar Talbi (Rizespor), Jasser Khmiri ( ), Mohamed Drager (Olympiacos), Oussama Haddadi (Kasimpasa), Ilies Jelassi (US Monastir). Midfielders Ayman Ben Mohamed (Le Havre), Ahmed Khalil ( Tunis), Saad Bguir (Abha Club), Naim Sliti (Al-Ettifaq), Mohamed Ben Amor (Etoile du Sahel), Ferjani Sassi ( SC), Ellyes Skhiri (Cologne), Forwards Youssef Msakni (Al-Duhail), Seifeddine Jaziri (Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC), Saif Khaoui ( ), Hamza Rafia ( U23), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby IF), Wahbi Khazri ( ).

Mondher Kebaier's men produced a stellar first-team performance in their 3-0 win over Sudan on Friday, where all three goals came in the first 45 minutes.

Sassi is expected to miss Tuesday's match as the Zamalek midfielder continues his self-quarantine after having direct contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Probable XI for Tunisia: Ben Cherifia, Maaloul, Meriah, Bronn, Kechrida, Ben Mohamed, Slimane, Msakni, Rafia, Khaoui, Khazri.