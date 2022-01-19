Three-time African champions Nigeria square up against Guinea-Bissau in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations encounter.

The showdown billed for the Roumde Adjia Stadium will be the first meeting between both countries in the competition, however, they have contrasting ambitions.

While the Super Eagles are gunning for victory to maintain their perfect start, the Djurtus are in dire need of victory to boost their chances of qualifying for the Round of 16.

Unfortunately, they are yet to score in this year’s competition despite attempting 16 shots in total against Egypt and Sudan.

In general, they have failed to score in their last six Afcon matches to hold an awful record. No nation has ever gone seven straight games without a goal in the competition’s history.

Regardless of the outcome in Garoua, Nigeria will finish as Group D winners.

Game Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau Date Wednesday, January 19 Time 20:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through SuperSport and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream AIT, SuperSport, NTA NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, John Noble, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye Defenders Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun; William Ekong; Olaoluwa Aina; Jamilu Collins; Abdullahi Shehu; Zaidu Sanusi, Olisa Ndah Midfielders Frank Onyeka; Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidera Ejuke, Kelechi Nwakali, Alex Iwobi Kelechi Iheanacho Forwards Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, Taiwo Awoniyi

Potential Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Ndidi, Aribo, Onyeka, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Awoniyi

Position Guinea Bissau squad Goalkeepers Jonas Mendes, Maurice Gomis, Manuel Mama Samba Balde Defenders Nanu, Fali Cande, Sori Mane, Leonel Ucha, Simao Junior, Opa Sangatte, Jefferson Encada, Fernandy Mendy Midfielders Pele, Bura, Joao Jaquite, Moreto Cassama , Alfa Semedo, Panutche Camara Forwards Mama Balde, Piqueti, Jorginho, Mauro Rodrigues, Joseph Mendes, Steve Ambri, Frederic Mendy

Potential Guinea Bissau XI: Mendes, Nanu,Cande, Ucha, Sangatte, Pele, Bura, Semedo, Camara, Balde, Jorginho



Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are 1.80 favourites to win with Betking. Guinea-Bissau's chances of winning are rated at 5.00 and a draw is available at 3.50



Match Preview

Guinea-Bissau know that anything short of victory will see them crash out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Djurtus are still hurting following their 1-0 loss to Egypt their last time out, but all hope is not lost yet as they can still make it to the Round of 16 should they beat Augustine Eguavoen’s men.

Having this in mind, captain Jonas Mendes stated that his teammates are motivated to get the job done against the three-time African kings.

“It is very important for us to get our first victory in Afcon, we are going do our best to win,” he told the media.

“I know it is going to be a tough game, but we know all we need is to get three points.

“The last game was tough for us but as professionals, we know how to get out of such a situation.

“We are motivated to face Nigeria in our bid to qualify for the next round. We want to make our people happy.”

Nigeria have won 11 of their last 13 Africa Cup of Nations matches (lost two), including both in this year’s tournament so far. They last won each of their opening three matches of an edition back in Egypt 2006.