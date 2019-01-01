Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire: When is the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations tie and how can I watch?
Nigeria begin their quest for African U23 glory when they face Cote d’Ivoire in their opening Group B fixture.
The Olympic Eagles beat Sudan to qualify for Egypt 2019, while the Elephants edged Guinea over two legs.
Victory for either side will be crucial in their quest to progress to the competition’s semi-final – where Africa’s three representatives for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games will be picked.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm (West African Time) on Saturday, November 9. Gates open in the afternoon and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|9/11/19
|17:00 pm GMT
|4:00 pm
|Nigeria U23 vs Cote d'Ivoire U23
|SuperSport 9
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Al Salam Stadium, Cairo
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.