Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Nigeria head into Tuesday’s game against Cape Verde having in mind that a draw would see them qualify for the third round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles brightened their chances of reaching the next phase following Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Peter Butler’s Liberia – with Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa finding the net in Morocco.

On the other side, anything short of victory for the Blue Sharks will spell doom for their aspirations of qualifying for their maiden appearance at the global football showpiece.

Bubista’s men crumbled to the Super Eagles in the reverse fixture staged at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena in Mindelo, and they would be hoping to pay the Nigerians back in their own coin at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Game Nigeria vs Cape Verde Date Tuesday, November 11 Time 17:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through AIT and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream AIT, NTA24 Hesgoal.com

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Noble, Akpeyi, Okoye Defenders Troost-Ekong, Awaziem, Collins, Aina, Akpoguma, Balogun, Omeruo, Sanusi, Shehu. Midfielders Ndidi, Aribo, Iheanacho, Onyeka, Iwobi. Forwards Musa, Simon, Osimhen, Onuachu, Ejuke, Chukwueze, Ighalo.

Potential Nigeria XI: Okoye, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Collins, Sanusi, Ndidi, Aribo, Simon, Iheanacho, Osimhen, Ighalo

Position Cape Verde squad Goalkeepers Vozinha, Rosa, Silva Defenders Furtado, C. Tavares, D. Tavares, Brito, Stopira, Ponck, Lopes, Fonseca, Pires Midfielders Pina, Soares, Arcanko, Monteiro, Santos, Tavares, Andrade Forwards Rodrigues, Mendes, Lopes, Furtado, Goncalves, Gomes, J. Tavarez

Potential Cape Verde XI: Vozinha, Stopira, Lopes, Furtado, Ponck, Tavares, Andrade, Furtado, Santos, Mendes, J. Tavares



Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are 1.45 favourites to win with Betking. Cape Verde's chances of winning are rated at 8.00 and a draw is available at 4.00.



Match Preview

This is the third time Nigeria and Cape Verde will be meeting at international level.

En route to participating in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations – where they emerged as African kings – the Super Eagles played out a 0-0 draw in a friendly match with the Blue Sharks at the Estadio Do Algarve.

Heading into this game, Ahmed Musa knows that there is no margin for error if they are to qualify for Qatar.

According to him, the team’s ambition to ensure victory stays unchanged, stating that his teammates are buoyed by the prospect of featuring in the quadrennial global football showpiece.

“The Fifa World Cup is the biggest stage for every professional football player. They all want to be there; you don’t need any more motivation than that,” said the Fatih Karagumruk player.

“We said after the match with Liberia in Tangier on Saturday that we will not be going for a draw against Cape Verde. Nothing has changed.”