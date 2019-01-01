Nigeria U23 vs Cote d'Ivoire U23: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

The Olympic Eagles begin their quest to earn a Tokyo 2020 ticket with a clash against Soualiho Haidara’s men

slug it out with West African rivals Cote d’Ivoire in Saturday’s Africa U23 Cup of Nations Group B fixture.

The Olympic Eagles are hoping to defend the title won four years ago, and ultimately get one of Africa’s tickets to Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

For the Elephants, they are making their second appearance and victory for Soualiho Haidara’s side will hand them a flying start before facing Zambia and in Group B.

Game Nigeria U23 vs Cote d'Ivoire U23 Date Saturday, November 9 Time 4.00 PM WAT / 17.00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on SuperSport and will be streamed on the Caf Youtube Channel

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSport 9 Caf Youtube

Online stream Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria U23 Goalkeepers Adamu, Galadima, Osayi Defenders Chukwudi, Sincere, Ozornwafor, Anthony, Ndah, Atavti, Stephen Midfielders Ibrahim, Dele-Bashiru, Udo, Adam, Okechukwu, Muyiwa, Nwakali, Faleye Forwards Okonkwo, Awoniyi

Position Cote d'Ivoire U23 squad Goalkeepers Nagoli, Ira, Tie Defenders Diallo, Gnaka, Cisse, Timite, Ouattara, Dabila Midfielders Kouao, Doumbia, Niangbo, Dakoi, Keita, Lazare, Sangare Forwards Bayo, Kouame, Dao, Traore, Doumbia

Match Preview

Nigeria come to with the ambition of defending their U23 Afcon title as well as win one of Africa’s tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ndifreke Udo and Taiwo Awoniyi were part of the triumphant team in in 2015 and their experience will be valuable for Imama Amapakabo’s side.

The Olympic Eagles had good preparation for 2019 as the majority of the squad took part in the Wafu Cup and Chan qualifiers.

Cote’divoire, on their own part, are making a second appearance in the tournament after a failed debut in in 2011.

With 18 players in the Ivorian squad plying their trade in Europe, the Elephants are a strong contender for the title.

Vakoun Bayo, Silas Gnaka and Hamed Traore will have to be at their very best to deny Nigeria, though.