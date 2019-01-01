Nigeria U20 2 South Africa U20 1: Sor and Ghali hand Flying Eagles victory

After a slow start to the African games, Paul Aigbogun’s side got their first win after a hard-fought match against Amajita

defeated 2-1 in their second 2019 African Games men's football clash on Tuesday.

Goals from Collins Sor and Ahmed Ghali handed the Flying Eagles maximum points at Sale’s Sports Center of FAR.

The South Africans were pushed to the brink of an early exit after being walked over by for late arrival, and defeat to Paul Aigbogun’s team means they are out of the championship.

After their opening 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso, Nigeria began the clash on a right note with Sor converting Saeed Jibril’s pass after 27 minutes.

Article continues below

Amajita levelled the scores in the 55th minute through Ofentse Mashiane, who profited from some sloppy defending.

With the clash heading for a draw, Ghali had the final say with the winner after Ibrahim Abubakar paced through South Africa’s backline before whipping in a cross, which the forward stabbed into the net.

Nigeria need a draw in their last game against hosts Morocco to confirm their place in the semi-final. The encounter takes place on Friday at Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat.