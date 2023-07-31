Nigeria storm into 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup Round of 16 after holding Republic of Ireland

Nigeria finished their Group B campaign undefeated following Monday's 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland at Brisbane Stadium.

Nigeria played their last Group B match against Ireland

They drew 0-0 and remain undefeated

The Super Falcons have now qualified for the Round of 16

TELL ME MORE: The point earned secured them second spot in their pool and the Super Falcons will now fancy their chances in the Round of 16.

They are undefeated after recording a win and two draws in their group led by Australia who have just a point more than them.

Nigeria went into this match not under any pressure knowing that a draw was enough to send them to the next round.

It is the third time for the Super Falcons to reach the World Cup knockouts and they will now be pushing to surpass the 1999 exploits of a quarter-finals appearance.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe was the first to test Nigeria with an early that sailed just past the left upright post.

But the Africans giants responded in the 13th minute when Asisat Oshoala was released by Uchenna Kanu but her effort whistled just wide.

It was an uneventful opening half with only one attempt on target witnessed by both sides, coming from Ireland’s Kyra Carusa.

Kanu thought she had thrust Nigeria ahead seven minutes into the second half but watched Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and the crossbar combine to deny her headed effort.

Shortly after, Oshoala’s low shot narrowly went past the left post.

True to Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum’s prediction on Sunday, the Girls in Green proved not to be a walkover and they gave them a tough time.

THE MVP: Chiamaka Nnadozie has captained Nigeria in all their three group games and the Paris FC goalkeeper has managed to lead them well from the back. Although there were few chances by Ireland, she had an imposing presence at the back. Keeping two clean sheets in two of three games is a bold tick for Nnadozie.

THE BIG LOSER: The whole Ireland team will now go home after failing to win a single match and with just a point to show for all their efforts in Australia/New Zealand.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Nigeria now head to the Round of 16 and will face the team that tops Group D next Monday after having enough time to prepare.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐