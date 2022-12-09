Nigeria star Osimhen lauded by ex-Lazio keeper Ballotta - 'Napoli forward never stops at anything'

Former goalkeeper Marco Ballotta has lauded Victor Osimhen, suggesting he looks unstoppable for Serie A leaders Napoli.

Osimhen is the current Serie A top scorer

Will resume competitive action in January

Ballotta lauds exceptional Super Eagle

WHAT HAPPENED: Osimhen has been doing well for Serie A leaders Napoli - the Nigeria international has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 11 top-tier games.

The 23-year-old missed several matches owing to an injury, but that did not stop him from scoring goals regularly.

In the Champions League, the forward has played three matches and managed to get one goal in the process.

Ballotta sees the Super Eagle as one of the main players at the Naples team who can help the side to deliver a trophy in the long run.

WHAT HE SAID: "You can feel it when Osimhen is missing. I admire his determination and desire to win; he never stops at anything, he is a team player and a driver, and with his attitude, he is good for everyone and a good finisher as well," Ballotta told Napoli Magazine.

"I'm not saying he is the most important player because there are many, he is in a well-set-up team, a rejuvenated team which is not a small thing.

"After strengthening the team, it is possible to get great results, so all the deals made during the transfer period have been spot on. [Luciano] Spalletti is also making the team play well which is not a small matter."

THE BIGGER PICTURES: Osimhen - who is the current Serie A top goal scorer, managed to find the back of the net 14 times in the 27 matches played last season.

In the race for the Golden Boot this season, Osimhen is closely followed by Bologna attacker Marko Arnautovic who has scored eight goals in 13 matches, while Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan has scored seven in and provided five assists in 15 league outings.

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen and Napoli will return to competitive football on January 4 when the league leaders play Inter Milan.