Nigeria’s Onyeka ruled out of Brentford action for ‘a couple of weeks’ – Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed midfielder Frank Onyeka will miss more matches after returning to the squad with an injury.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was part of the Super Eagles squad that failed to reach the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar after they lost to Ghana on the away goals rule.

Despite returning on time for the away Premier League game against Chelsea last weekend, the former Midtjylland player was not in the squad as his team went on to beat the Blues 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Frank has confirmed the Super Eagle picked up a minor ankle injury while with Nigeria and he will miss action starting with the home game against West Ham United at Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday.

“The same squad that was available against Chelsea is available again on Sunday,” Frank told the club’s official website while giving injury updates.

“Dasilva is progressing well and starting to train with the team so let’s see. Maybe next week is too early, maybe he could, hopefully, be involved.

“Frank [Onyeka] picked up a minor ankle injury away with Nigeria – it is a ligament inside the foot. I don’t know the exact timeframe but it will at least be a couple of weeks.

Onyeka signed for the promoted side on July 20, 2021, for an undisclosed fee and he has so far managed one Premier League goal from 20 appearances. His only goal came in November in the 3-3 draw against Newcastle United at St James Park.

On coming up against West Ham, Frank singled out Algeria player Said Benrahma.

“Every game is an opportunity. I am aware that we had a full week, and they play a game but I’ve seen a lot of teams manage to perform in a three-game week,” Frank continued.

“We did that a lot of times last year in the Championship. If it is any advantage, it is a minor thing. David Moyes and his players want to do everything to push for the top four so they will come with everything to try to win.

“West Ham are extremely good on the half-transitions when they get the ball up to the final third. They have real quality in Antonio, Bowen, Fornals, and, of course, Benrahma. On the counter and half openings, they have real pace and skill to progress. On set-pieces, they are really strong.”

Brentford are currently sitting 15th on the 20-team table with 33 points from 31 matches. They have managed nine wins, six draws and 16 defeats.