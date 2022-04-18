Nigeria’s Onuachu ready for big transfer and can play significance role – Riddersholm

Racing Genk assistant coach Glen Riddersholm believes striker Paul Onuachu is ready for a big move to a top European club in the coming transfer window.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international has enjoyed a great career since joining the Belgian side from FC Midtjylland in 2016. In the current campaign, he has managed 19 top-flight goals from 29 appearances.

His superb form has attracted the attention of a host of European clubs and according to Riddersholm, Onuachu can play a significant role if he ends up moving to any top club.

“Yes, I’m absolutely convinced he is. I’m not saying he can play solid for those clubs, but he can play a significant role,” Riddersholm bold.dk when asked if Onuachu was ready for a big transfer to Liverpool or Atletico Madrid.



“For some of the clubs, he wants to be a squad player, where he has to have a few minutes, because they play many matches in one season. The question is also whether he wants to be a solid starter every round or whether he has to take new steps. I cannot answer that.

“But he has some eye-catching core competencies, which means that it does not surprise me that there are such big clubs in play. Being able to change matches is super important, and Paul has some obvious qualities that are nice for a coach to have at his disposal.”

Riddersholm further thinks the Super Eagle has become a complete player since moving to Genk.

“He (Onuachu) won the Golden Boot, and it is very apt for what he has achieved. He has developed since I worked with him in FC Midtjylland,” Riddersholm continued.

“He’s a much more accomplished footballer, and he’s ready to be shot now, and I really hope he succeeds.

“There were various things that made him not smoke in the summer transfer window, including the uncertain financial situation due to Corona, and then he is not completely cheap either.

“I really hope he succeeds in the upcoming transfer window, and until then I just have to say that he is hugely ambitious and he tries every day to help his club. He has a huge mentality.

“He has received a good education from Denmark, and I am pleased that he is also a cultural carrier down here. It’s cool that he’s just proving himself, but he’s ready to move on, and he’s going to leave, too.”



Onuachu's current Genk contract expires in 2024.