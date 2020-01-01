Nigeria midfielder Ogu on #EndSARS: I could see the pain in our eyes

The 32-year-old midfielder joined his countrymen to demand an end to police brutality

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu was among thousands of people who took to the streets of Lagos to protest for a better .

Ogu joined other entertainment stars in the walk that started at the Lekki Toll Gate to Onikan to demand an overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force.

There have been demonstrations in the West African country since last week with citizens calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a police unit accussed of unlawful arrest and extrajudicial killings.

Meanwhile, football stars including Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger have also shown their support to the cause.

In response to the protests, the Nigerian government disbanded SARS on Sunday and confirmed the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) two days later but the new development has been rejected by the people who claim it will have the same officers.

After the walk, Ogu who was part of the Nigeria team that won bronze at the 2019 in said he is motivated by the zeal of the Nigerian youth as he narrates his experience on the streets.

“Our generation is awake. I saw angry youth and Nigerians today,” Ogu tweeted.

“It’s no Jamboree, we want change in the country now. God bless everyone who has come out to protest for a better Nigeria. I’m really proud today to be a part of it

“That walk from Lekki Toll gate yesterday to Onikan gave me joy. All the pain, struggles and killings of the youth gave me that energy to walk as long as the country will get better. The crowd was Massive #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeriaNow. #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria.

“You could see the pain in everyone’s eyes yesterday while marching. S/O to those people who made sure everywhere was clean. God bless those who brought food and water to help.

“The moment I heard young girls on the road say, these people are stubborn, ‘What do you want the Government to do?’ When I was going to protest, I knew we are in trouble in this country.”

