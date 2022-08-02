Nigeria midfielder Aribo keen to get into scoring rhythm for new club Southampton

The Super Eagles star wants to build on his outrageous debut goal by finding the back of the net more regularly for his new employers

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo has expressed his desire to score more often for his new club Southampton after opening his account for the Saints with a wondergoal during a pre-season game against Villarreal last Saturday.

Aribo, who joined Southampton for £10m this summer after three successful years at Rangers, picked up the ball inside his own half and drove past a number of Villarreal players, showing great strength and composure before curling the ball past goalkeeper Pepe Reina to score.

The astonishing goal got fans around the world talking and the Super Eagles star, who scored nine goals and provided eight assists last season, now wants to build onto that and find the back of the net regularly for his new employers.

“I wanted to pass it for Arma (Adam Armstrong) but the defender kind of read it so I said okay, I need to go for it now,” Aribo told the Daily Echo regarding the goal.

“Luckily, I was able to get through and finish it. It’s a massive feeling, I want to get into the rhythm of finding the back of the net. It’s really important for me to do that.

“Hopefully, I can keep that going into the season to come now. Football is about moments, that’s what I came here to do, to change games and leave my imprint on the pitch.”

The 26-year-old also explained how he has quickly integrated into the team, and as one of the experienced players, he is helping the younger members of the squad.

“It’s funny because I’ve always felt like the younger player, the shyer player, but now I’ve got to come into my own and step up. There’s a lot of young boys and they’re looking at me, I’ve got to help them,” added Aribo.

“It’s important to have experienced players with the young players in the team. They’re going to learn from us. They’re like sponges, they’ll learn and improve and it’s important to have that around the building.”

Aribo, capped 20 times for Nigeria, played in a number of midfield roles while at Rangers but has revealed the position he enjoys the most.

“I’d probably say number 10, behind the striker. I played as a right 10, in that position there [Rangers], I enjoyed playing but I’m happy to do anything for the team,” he added.

The midfielder scored 26 goals in 149 games in his three years in Scotland after signing for Rangers in 2019 from English side Charlton.

Aribo will be hoping to make the starting 11 when Southampton open their Premier League campaign away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.