Nigeria hold nerves to frustrate Canada in 2023 Fifa Women World Cup opener

Nigeria enjoyed an encouraging start to their 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup campaign after holding Canada to a 0-0 draw in Melbourne on Friday.

Nigeria held Canada to a draw

Canada missed a penalty

Nigeria ended match with 10 women

TELL ME MORE: In a Group B match in which the odds seemed to be stacked against them, the Super Falcons rose to the occasion to frustrate their much-fancied opponents.

Even after having a penalty awarded against them, the West Africans survived and went on to finish the match with 10 women following a red card to Deborah Abiodun. With the result, Nigeria remain unbeaten against Canada at the Fifa World Cup.

Randy Waldrum's ladies arrived at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 40th on the Fifa rankings to face the Canadians who are the seventh-best team in the world.

More action was witnessed in the second half although the teams never produced edge-of-the-seat moments, except for the saved penalty.

Nigeria substitute Uchenna Kanu was agonisingly denied by goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan towards the end in a one-on-one situation.

In stoppage time, the Africans went a player down when Abiodun was adjudged for a nasty tackle on Ashley Lawrence. After initially being yellow-carded, Abiodun saw that call being cancelled for a straight red after Finnish referee Lina Lehtovaara had consulted VAR.

THE MVP: This has to undoubtedly go to Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie who made a crucial intervention that had a big say in earning her team a point.

She came forward for her girls at a moment when the complexion of the contest could have suddenly changed. Captain of the day for Nigeria, the Paris FC stopper showed some leadership qualities as she commanded her defence well.

THE BIG LOSER: It turned out to be a difficult day for Canada captain Christine Sinclair whose penalty kick was saved by Nnadozie. She had won the penalty after Francisca Ordega was adjudged to have fouled her inside the box.

Lehtovaara had VAR review before awarding the penalty. It was a missed opportunity by 40-year-old Sinclair to become the oldest scorer in the women's World Cup.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Super Falcons will have another test of character when they face tournament co-hosts on Thursday. A day earlier, Canada play against the Republic of Ireland.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐