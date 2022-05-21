Nigeria’s Etebo ruled out of Watford’s final Premier League game against Chelsea

Watford have confirmed Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo will miss their final Premier League fixture of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

According to the club's official website, the 26-year-old Super Eagle suffered an injury while in training ahead of their trip to face the Blues and he will not be available for selection.

Etebo has joined a growing injury list of African players, who will miss the Hornets' final fixture of the season as they drop to the EFL Championship for next season. Others are Nigeria's Emmanuel Dennis and Senegal's Ismaila Sarr, who will remain sidelined after missing the last two matches against Everton and Leicester City.

“Peter Etebo is certainly out after picking up an injury in training, while Emmanuel Dennis [knee], Shaq Forde [ankle], Juraj Kucka [knee], Imran Louza [knee], and Ismaila Sarr [knee] all remain unavailable,” the club revealed in a statement on their official website.

Etebo last featured for Watford on May 15 against Leicester City; a meeting that he played only nine minutes in during a 5-1 defeat. In total, he has managed nine appearances overall and played 397 minutes.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Dennis, who is Watford’s leading scorer in this campaign, picked a knee injury against Crystal Palace same as Sarr. The latest injury updates mean Dennis, who joined the Hornets from Club Brugge at the start of the season, will finish the season at Watford with 10 Premier League goals this campaign.

He managed 33 appearances overall and accumulated 2,591 minutes of playing time. The Super Eagle has started in 30 of these appearances across their 37 fixtures and came on as a substitute on three occasions.

Dennis last scored in the league in the 2-1 defeat against Brentford on April 16. He opened his account for the campaign against Aston Villa on August 14, scoring during a 3-2 victory.

Sarr, who struggled with an injury in the middle of the season, managed 22 appearances overall and accumulated 1,864 minutes of playing time. He was selected in the starting XI in 21 of these appearances across their 37 fixtures and entered as a substitute on one occasion.

In total, the Lion of Teranga notched five top-flight goals this term, making him tied as the side's second-top league scorer, and provided two assists.