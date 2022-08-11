Nigeria's Dele-Bashiru and Kalu sidelined ahead of Watford clash against Burnley

The Hornets are expected to do without the Super Eagles stars following their respective setbacks

Nigeria midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru is set to be sidelined by a long-term injury ahead of the Watford Championship fixture against Burnley on Friday.

Dele-Bashiru suffered a ligament injury and is now expected to be out for a few months as he recovers.

"Midfielder [Tom] Dele-Bashiru will be out for ‘two or three months’ after he suffered a knee ligament injury in training," Watford announced.

Manager Rob Edwards admitted that it is frustrating to miss the England-born midfielder who represents Nigeria internationally.

"Dele-Bashiru has unfortunately injured his knee and has some ligament damage," the 39-year-old tactician said.

"Tom will be missing for two or three months, which is obviously disappointing. No one wants to be injured, even if it’s a week. Tom has started really well, has had a great pre-season and is a great lad, working really hard and showing lots of quality.

"It’s frustrating to be without him for a period of time, but mentally he is tough and he has got through it before. We and the club, will support him fully and do everything to make sure he comes back stronger."

Meanwhile, Nigeria forward Samuel Kalu will also miss the Burnley game as he carries a hamstring injury while Morocco’s Imran Louza will be out following knee surgery.

"[Samuel] Kalu is also sidelined with a hamstring injury, and is estimated to return to training in two to three weeks," the club’s statement added.

"[Imran] Louza also remains out of action following a knee injury suffered in May."

However, Edwards is positive about the imminent return of the Moroccan.

"He is on his way back after the long-term absence," the manager assured.