The 22-year-old Super Eagle was not involved as the Gers won the pre-season friendly 2-1 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday

Rangers manager Gio van Bronckhorst is aware defender Calvin Bassey could leave the Scottish Premiership side in the current transfer window.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international was left out of the Gers’ squad for the friendly win over Blackpool on Saturday. This was after reports emerged that Dutch side Ajax had tabled a €27million bid for the player.

Speaking after the friendly at Bloomfield Road, the former Arsenal defender confirmed they had received several offers for the former Leicester City academy player, adding “we have to wait and see what will happen.”

“We heard about the interest in Calvin [Bassey] this week from different clubs. You know that if you have players who perform well the interest will come,” Van Bronckhorst said as quoted by Glasgow Times.

“It went to a level where the club thinks the deal might be happening, so that’s why I spoke to Calvin yesterday [Friday] and decided to leave him home.

"We just wait to see what will happen in the coming days to see what will happen but obviously, when he isn’t here we are not taking the risk.

“The chances he will leave are very, very high. I don’t think I will have him for this week’s friendlies or the start of the season so that’s why we left him home.

"There are several clubs. I spoke with Ross and he’s dealing with all the interest. I am concentrated on preparing the team for the last week of friendly games.

“The most important thing is that the club is doing everything in their best interest, and that means we might sell.”

Van Bronckhorst has further lavished Bassey with praise for the way he has developed since joining the side.

“We have only positives to take. I really enjoyed working with Calvin the last six months,” Van Bronckhorst continued.

“His development was incredible how he developed into a central defender – and sometimes as a left back.

“A player like him came from the second team and developed into a top-class defender and that’s what you want at your club. I’m very proud to be part of that, so he will move on to the next level and develop even more. Of course, the club will make money financially too.”

Asked to reveal the amount of money they will receive for Bassey, Van Bronckhorst said: “No I don’t know the figure. We’ve done really well so far in getting new players in the positions where positions left so I’m really happy with that.

“We might lose Calvin so we have to move on and be ready for possible players coming in.

“If Calvin is going, he was a left back and a left central defender, so we will look at the qualities of the player and the dynamic to see if we move for one player or two.”